Person jumps fence, hurls rocks at FBI facility in Chicago

A member of the Chicago Police Department enters the FBI Chicago Field Office on Oct. 13, 2021.

 John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO - No injuries were reported following a security breach that occurred Thursday at FBI headquarters on Chicago’s Near West Side, officials said.

An individual jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the FBI field office, said Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service.

It happened about 11 a.m. at 2111 W. Roosevelt Road, according to FBI spokeswoman Siobhan Johnson.

24 states get $560M for high-priority cleanup of wells

FPS detained the person and Chicago police took the person to a hospital for evaluation, Sperling said.

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” Johnson said.

