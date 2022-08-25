Person jumps fence, hurls rocks at FBI facility in Chicago

CHICAGO - No injuries were reported following a security breach that occurred Thursday at FBI headquarters on Chicago’s Near West Side, officials said.

An individual jumped the fence and began throwing rocks at the FBI field office, said Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the Federal Protective Service.

It happened about 11 a.m. at 2111 W. Roosevelt Road, according to FBI spokeswoman Siobhan Johnson.

FPS detained the person and Chicago police took the person to a hospital for evaluation, Sperling said.

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” Johnson said.