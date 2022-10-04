Peoria police fatally shoot person following alert

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PEORIA — Central Illinois police fatally shot a person as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said.

The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. Monday when "upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."

That person was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said, adding that the shooting victim's name and manner and cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

No additional details of the shooting were immediately provided by police, including what prompted the shooting.

Illinois State Police are investigating the fatal police shooting, as is required by state law.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state and local leaders on Tuesday announced the location of a new Illinois State Police Metro East Regional Headquarters.
