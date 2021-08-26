Peoria man pleads guilty in street race crash that killed 4

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man has pleaded guilty to his role in a street racing crash that killed four young women last year when their car plowed into a tree at high speed.

Jerome Polnitz, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated street racing, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

Prosecutors said Polnitz pulled up to a stoplight in Peoria in September 2020 and began discussing with the women whose car was faster before they began racing, with the women in a Chevrolet Camaro and Polnitz driving a Dodge Charger.

Polnitz eventually pulled ahead of the women's Camaro, looked in his rear-view mirror and saw it spin out of control and crash into a tree. Prosecutors don't believe there was any contact between the two cars, but skid marks on the street indicate the cars were going more than 100 mph (160.9 kilometers per hour).

Polnitz fled the scene after the crash early on Sept. 27, 2020, and was arrested a few days later.

The crash killed Diamond Williams, 18; Jazzman Burns, 22; Quanylan Thomas, 19; and Tyesha Thomas, 18. All four women were graduates of Manual Academy in Peoria.

William's mother, Margaret Williams, dabbed her eyes during Wednesday's hearing. She and others left immediately after Polnitz entered his plea.

Polnitz, who remains free on bond, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6. He faces up to 10 years in prison, although probation is also an option.

