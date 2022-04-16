 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Peoria man crushed grandmother's skull with hammer, prosecutor says

  • 0

PEORIA — A man killed his grandmother by crushing her skull and face with a hammer, a prosecutor said during a bond hearing for the accused.

Assistant State's Attorney Jason Ramos described the scene during the bond hearing Friday for Cody Krause, 28.

Peoria County deputies found the body of Glenda Rusterholz, 73, at her home Thursday.

Autopsy results released Friday morning by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated that Rusterholz suffered "multiple severe blunt force trauma injuries consistent with being assaulted by another." She also had multiple defensive wounds through her upper extremities, the Journal Star reported.

'Like a piece of your family,’ says Chicago Sunday school teacher watching her church burn down

Deputies found Krause with hands and boots covered in what appeared to be blood and carrying a hammer.

Krause was taken into custody and later questioned at the Peoria County Sheriff's Office, where he told officers he hit Rusterholz with the hammer an unknown number of times, Ramos said. He also told officers that he heard voices in his head, which stopped after killing his grandmother. Krause also said that it would be best if all of his family were dead, Ramos said.

Attorney Michael Vespa from the Peoria County Public Defender's Office asked for bail to be set at $1 million, but Judge Mark Giles sided with Ramos' request for $2.5 million.

Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

1 of 4
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News