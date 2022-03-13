Pair of gym shoes sparked fatal ‘snatch and run’ shooting, Cook County prosecutors say

CHICAGO - A second suspect has been charged with murder after the pair shot a man selling Jordan gym shoes on Facebook Marketplace after arranging to rob him the West Side in August, prosecutors said.

Roger L. Cooper, 21, appeared at a Saturday hearing that was live streamed on YouTube where Cook County Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered him held without bail.

Cooper, of the 3300 block of West Fulton Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the death of 26-year-old Torrence Sumerlin, police said.

Earlier, another suspect, DeShawn London, 20, was taken into custody for the same fatal shooting that happened Aug. 20 in the 2400 block of West Polk Street. London, who was in court earlier this week, was also charged with trying to escape, police said.

In court Saturday, prosecutors said a witness who was asked by London and Cooper to hang out the day of the fatal shooting told investigators she thought they were going to buy weed, but the two were planning a snatch and run robbery of a man who was selling a pair of Jordans online.

The witness drove the two to the Polk Street address where London and Cooper exited a silver BMW and walked to gangway where they waited for Sumerlin, who arrived in a black Dodge Charger.

The suspects left the gangway wearing ski masks. The witness heard a gunshot, followed by another, before Cooper and London returned to the BMW and sped away, prosecutors said. Sumerlin dropped the yellow shoes as he collapsed from being shot in the chest.

Sumerlin was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the attack, at 10:58 a.m. that day. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sumerlin had “recently opened an online store where he sold “hard to come by” Nike gym shoes, according to a police report. He’d meet customers in person and took a gun with him that day because he did not know the people he was selling to, the report said.

At some point Cooper was questioned by detectives about the fatal shooting, and he lied telling them he was just a lookout, but eventually, several witnesses identified him as one of the robbers, prosecutors said.

Cooper, who is on probation, has a pending case for another Marketplace robbery, and has two armed-robbery convictions, is due back in court Tuesday.

