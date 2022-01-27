Pair held without bond in Chicago shooting of 8-year-old girl

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old on juvenile probation opened fire into a busy street after seeing a rival flash gang signs, hitting his intended target in the back — but also shooting 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in the head while she crossed the street with her mother, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Emilio Corripio, a teen prosecutors said is a self-admitted member of the Latin Kings, then got back into a car driven by 27-year-old Xavier Guzman, and the two drove around to buy sandwiches and drinks without “a care in the world,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said.

Both Corripio and Guzman were charged with murder and ordered held without bond Thursday by Judge Susana Ortiz.

Guzman, an off-duty cabdriver, picked up Corripio in his distinctive cab the afternoon of Jan. 22 and the two began to drive around, Murphy said. When they saw two men at the corner of 26th Street and Komensky Avenue flashing gang signs affiliated with the Two-Six gang, Guzman drove into a nearby alley and stopped the car while Corripio got out, Murphy said.

He fired multiple shots, hitting one of the rival gang members in the back. A man and his 9-year-old daughter were in a nearby car waiting for the Two-Six gang members to leave the area before getting out of their car, Murphy said. Their car was sprayed with Corripio’s bullets.

And 8-year-old Melissa, who was crossing the street holding her mother’s hand, was shot in the head and fell to the ground.

“This 8-year-old girl’s life is over because of this gang nonsense between these two defendants and the rival gang members they’re firing at,” Murphy said, noting that the 9-year-old girl in the car could easily have been shot as well. Both defendants displayed “utter disregard and pure callousness,” he said.

While the shooter was captured on video, his face is not clearly visible in the footage, Murphy said. However, video tracks the cab driving around the city after the shooting, and about half an hour afterward, Guzman and Corripio went into a Subway restaurant to order sandwiches. Video from the restaurant shows Corripio’s face clearly, and he is wearing the same clothing as the shooter, Murphy said.

“I would point to the utter disregard for human life and pure callousness that both of these defendants showed during these events,” Murphy said. " … After shooting that little girl in the head, what do they do? The drive to a Subway to get subway sandwiches. On the video they don’t have a care in the world they’re laughing, they’re eating their sandwiches.”

Corripio is on intensive juvenile probation after pleading guilty to two carjackings and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Murphy said. He is being charged as an adult.

At a news conference announcing charges Wednesday, Pastor Matt DeMateo of New Life Community Church, who has been helping Melissa’s mother Aracelia Leanos shared a statement on her behalf.

“God gained an angel but I will always remember her infectious smile,’’ Leanos’ statement read.

“To the aggressor. I forgive you. You were a victim too. As a 16-year-old, the community failed you, just like it failed my precious baby ... Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling. On January 22 I lost my greatest treasure in life. I lost my princess. She was the reason why I got up every morning.”

Leanos’ family was “filled with dreams” and had “high aspirations” when they moved to the United States, her mother said. “We imagined a better life here. We came in search of the American Dream we so famously hear of but instead I get to live a nightmare for the rest of my life.”

Leanos pleaded that Melissa’s death not be in vain and that the community should be filled with sadness and anger too.

“How is it possible that a little girl dies in broad daylight? How is it possible that we can send men to Mars but we can’t fix the gun violence in our city?” her statement read.

