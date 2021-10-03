Overnight gun violence in Chicago left 17 wounded, 2 dead

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was among two people killed and 17 people shot in Chicago — including three people who were shot in the Gold Coast — between Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to Chicago police.

Three people were shot, one critically, in the Gold Coast neighborhood about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, police said. Two people, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were sitting in a parked car in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when they were shot.

The man was shot in the head while the woman was shot in the foot and suffered graze wounds to her leg. The third person shot was a 23-year-old man nearby on the sidewalk, who was also shot in the foot.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The other man also was taken to Northwestern, but in good condition, and the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. Police said the shots may have been fired from a gray vehicle.

Martinus King, 17, was shot and killed while in the basement of a residence in the 100 block of East 107th Street in the Rosemoor neighborhood shortly after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

King, of the same block where the shooting occurred, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced at 6:44 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

About 1:45 p.m. Saturday, two people were shot while driving in the 1100 block of North Larrabee Avenue in the Goose Island neighborhood. A man traveling in a white Buick sedan, 32, was shot multiple times while being followed by unknown people in a maroon sedan, police said. The man was traveling with a 1-year-old child, who was not shot but suffered cuts on his feet from broken glass.

A 28-year-old woman in another car nearby was shot in the arm; police said she was not the intended target of the shooting.

Both adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. The 1-year-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings:

A woman, 38, was in critical condition after being shot in the neck while outside in the first block of East 111th Street in Roseland about 6 a.m. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot while stopped at a traffic light in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said that while the boy was at the light, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside him and began to shoot in his direction. He was struck in the calf and took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About 1:35 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and suffered a graze wound to his back while outside in the 5700 block of South Laflin Street in the Englewood neighborhood. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

About 10:40 p.m. in the Burnside neighborhood, police responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a man, 44, lying outside with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 600 block of East 92nd Place. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:52 p.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not identified him early Sunday.

A 59-year-old man was shot during an argument with an unknown man in the South Austin neighborhood about 9:20 p.m., police said. The other man shot the 59-year-old in the torso while in the 5600 block of West Chicago Avenue. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police said the gunman left the scene in a white van.

A man, 58, was shot while in the backyard of an East Chatham apartment complex in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Police said he was shot in the upper back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About 1:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue in Lawndale. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man, 68, was shot in the leg during a robbery in the bathroom of an establishment in the first block of East 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said the man was in the bathroom around 10:40 a.m. when an unknown person shot him and took some of his belongings. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

