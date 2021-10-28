Online fundraiser for slain officer surpasses goal

PONTOON BEACH — An online fundraiser for the family of a slain Pontoon Beach police officer surpassed its goal in less than a day.

On Tuesday morning, Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins was checking out a reported stolen car outside the Speedway gas station on Illinois 111 at Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach when he was shot by an occupant of the vehicle.

He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The suspect, who has not been named, was taken into custody at the scene.

Timmins, 36, joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020. During his 14-year career he also served with police departments in Roxana, Hartford and Worden.

On Tuesday, Brittany Wooley organized a GoFundMe page on the internet to benefit Timmins' wife, Linsey, and their daughter, Chloe. By Wednesday morning, the site had surpassed its $10,000 goal.

"Our community is heartbroken over the death of Officer Timmins," Wooley posted. "Tyler was not only a police officer; he was also a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and trusted friend.

"Tyler made it very apparent that his family was everything to him," Wooley said in her post. "He spent all of his off duty time watching Chloe in her athletic activities, playing softball with his friends and fellow officers, and spending time with his wife and family.

"He was always known as the nice guy, always smiling, laughing and a brought positive energy everywhere he went."

The GoFundMe page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-fallen-offer-tyler-timmins?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_l4vs+family-of-fallen-offer-tyler-timmins.

Funeral arrangements for Timmins are pending.

