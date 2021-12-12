 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Off-duty cop doing security at Cook County high school accused of attacking student, prosecutor says

  • 0

CHICAGO - A Cook County judge on Sunday released a fledgling suburban police officer on bail after prosecutors said he barged into a Proviso West honors classroom and tossed a student around after he ordered the teen not to draw on a whiteboard.

But the unidentified 17-year-old had the permission of his honors civics class teacher to draw on the whiteboard when security guard Eligah Skinner entered the class unprompted and told him to stop and to go back to his desk, prosecutors told a judge during a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

The student refused, telling Skinner that it was OK for him to be drawing on the board, according to authorities.

Skinner, 25, of Bellwood, who faces aggravated battery and official misconduct charges for the Friday incident at the Hillside high school, then allegedly threw a deflated dodge ball at the student, as well as a bottle of lotion and a water bottle, Assistant State’s Attorney Krista Peterson told the court.

Here are the names of people who died after tornado struck Edwardsville Amazon warehouse

All three items hit the student, but he didn’t react, Peterson said. Skinner then flicked a marker out of the student’s hand and attempted to grab another when the teenager picked up a second one.

Skinner, a suburban Phoenix police officer “in training” who is listed on court documents as being 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, then allegedly grabbed the student by his shoulder and chest, lifting him up from a chair and moments later struck him in the chest with both hands and grabbed his sweater, Peterson said.

The student attempted to throw a punch, but it didn’t connect, she added.

“The defendant then threw the victim on to a table, then on to desks and finally on to the ground,” Peterson said. Skinner then is accused of holding the teen down, putting his knee on the boy’s chest and his hands around his upper torso and neck, as shocked students watched and recorded the incident on their phones, according to authorities. The teen had shortness of breath, Peterson said.

After releasing the student, Skinner was later arrested by Hillside police. In custody, he admitted throwing the items at the student, but claimed the teenager “rushed him,” Peterson said. In police interviews, the teen’s teacher and classmates all said Skinner was the main aggressor, authorities said.

Skinner’s attorney, Richard Blass, said his client was an active Phoenix police officer who had been stripped of his police powers and weapons. In asking for a personal recognizance bond, Blass said Skinner, who graduated from Proviso West in 2015, had no prior criminal record and had been a part-time officer in Franklin Park.

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy instead released Skinner on $500 bail, and ordered him not to have contact with the student or school grounds during the case. Officials at Phoenix police couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday.

Proviso Township High School District 209 released a brief statement on its website, showing support for the student. “This assault was unprovoked. We will not tolerate anyone treating our scholars in this manner,” the statement read. “We had the (school resource officer) arrested immediately.”

Skinner is scheduled to return to court next week.

Recap: Coverage of Midwestern tornadoes

Photos, video and reporting from severe storms that hit Illinois and other states Friday night. 

PHOTOS: Madison County Tornado Aftermath

PHOTOS: Madison County Tornado Aftermath

  • Alan Kopitsky
  • Updated
  • 0
Photos: Tornadoes leave paths of destruction through parts of Missouri, Illinois

Photos: Tornadoes leave paths of destruction through parts of Missouri, Illinois

  • By David Carson, Colter Peterson and Robert Cohen St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • 0

Multiple tornadoes touched down Sunday night and traveled through towns in southeast Missouri, and Illinois. Areas in multiple counties suffer…

Watch now: Tornado Watch issued for Central Illinois counties
Weather
topical top story

Watch now: Tornado Watch issued for Central Illinois counties

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Photos: Damage after storms, winds, possible tornadoes pound region

Photos: Damage after storms, winds, possible tornadoes pound region

  • By David Carson and Robert Cohen St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • Updated
  • 0

Buildings were flattened in areas west and east of St. Louis -- from St. Charles County, Missouri to Edwardsville, Illinois -- damaging houses…

Thousands without power as storm system moves through Central Illinois
State and Regional
topical top story

Thousands without power as storm system moves through Central Illinois

  • 0

Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East. 

Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by storm

Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by storm

  • By Robert Cohen and Daniel Shular St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Aerials by FOX2 (KTVI-TV)
  • 0

A wave of violent weather, including tornadoes, rolled through the Midwest and South on Friday, causing an Amazon facility near Edwardsville, …

Watch now: Storm damage across central Illinois

Watch now: Storm damage across central Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.

Watch now: Recap of storm damage across Central Illinois
State and Regional
top story

Watch now: Recap of storm damage across Central Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.

No major storm damage reported in McLean County
Weather
breaking top story

No major storm damage reported in McLean County

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.

Watch now: Supporters bring snacks to Edwardsville Fire Dept. after major storm damage in the area
State and Regional
topical

Watch now: Supporters bring snacks to Edwardsville Fire Dept. after major storm damage in the area

  • 0

Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois, provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, …

Watch now: At least 2 dead in collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois
Weather
topical alert top story

Watch now: At least 2 dead in collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois

  • St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • 0

Search and rescue operations are continuing and heavy equipment operators are assisting. Rescue crews are still sorting through the rubble to determine if anyone was trapped inside.

Watch now: Family displaced, devastated after storm destroys their home
National News

Watch now: Family displaced, devastated after storm destroys their home

  • 0

Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moul…

Watch now: Mattoon warehouse looking to rebound after storm damage
Local News

Watch now: Mattoon warehouse looking to rebound after storm damage

  • BRENDEN MOORE
  • Updated
  • 0

The power contained in the storm that swept through Mattoon on Friday night isn’t lost on Kylie Dawkins.

Aid groups mobilize to help victims of Midwest tornadoes
State and Regional
topical alert top story

Aid groups mobilize to help victims of Midwest tornadoes

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts. Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says
National News

Watch now: 6 dead in Amazon building collapse, Edwardsville fire chief says

  • Updated
  • 0

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford describes the emergency response and recovery efforts underway after a tornado struck an Amazon wareho…

Watch now: Devastating storms leave 'a difficult end to a difficult year,' Pritzker says
National News

Watch now: Devastating storms leave 'a difficult end to a difficult year,' Pritzker says

  • Updated
  • 0

The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness …

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
National Wire
AP

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

  • BRUCE SCHREINER and JIM SALTER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

6 killed in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse, authorities say
State and Regional
topical alert top story

6 killed in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse, authorities say

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS, STAFF
  • 0

Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still missing because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck. 

Photos: Severe storms level homes, cause widespread damage in Missouri
State and Regional
topical

Photos: Severe storms level homes, cause widespread damage in Missouri

  • By David Carson St. Louis Post-Dispatch
  • 0

At least one person is dead after severe storms and possible tornadoes ravaged an area along Hwy. F in St. Charles County near Defiance, Misso…

Watch now: Biden talks about outbreak of storms
National News
topical

Watch now: Biden talks about outbreak of storms

  • 0

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed …

Watch now: Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
State and Regional
topical

Watch now: Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

  • BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press
  • 0

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead …

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Children's Christmas Party brings cheer to families in Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News