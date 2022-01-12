Off-duty Chicago cop allegedly shoots 3 at bowling alley

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded three people during an argument at a suburban Chicago bowling alley, authorities said.

The probationary police officer fired his gun late Tuesday shortly before midnight at Burr Oak Bowl in the Cook County city of Blue Island, said Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy.

Eaddy said the conditions of the three people who were shot were not available, but there were no reported fatalities. COPA was notified of the shooting at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Curtis Van Johnson II, an employee who was working at the bowling alley, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was outside but saw the aftermath and said that a general manager was shot in the hand. He said another victim was struck in the upper body, while the third was grazed in the head.

The officer was arrested by Blue Island police and relieved of his police powers, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

COPA said it was investigating the shooting with the Blue Island Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0