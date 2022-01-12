 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Off-duty Chicago cop allegedly shoots 3 at bowling alley

  • 0

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded three people during an argument at a suburban Chicago bowling alley, authorities said.

The probationary police officer fired his gun late Tuesday shortly before midnight at Burr Oak Bowl in the Cook County city of Blue Island, said Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy.

Eaddy said the conditions of the three people who were shot were not available, but there were no reported fatalities. COPA was notified of the shooting at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

No one should pay for COVID-19 test, Illinois officials warn

Curtis Van Johnson II, an employee who was working at the bowling alley, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was outside but saw the aftermath and said that a general manager was shot in the hand. He said another victim was struck in the upper body, while the third was grazed in the head.

The officer was arrested by Blue Island police and relieved of his police powers, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

COPA said it was investigating the shooting with the Blue Island Police Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Speaker: Illinois DCFS field workers need greater protection

Speaker: Illinois DCFS field workers need greater protection

The speaker of the Illinois House said the state's child-welfare caseworkers need to be treated like frontline emergency responders after a Department of Children and Family Services investigator was killed last week during a home visit, the second such tragedy in four-and-a-half years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois governor asks vaccinated people to spread the word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News