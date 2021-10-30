O’Hare ‘people mover’ to reopen, nearly 3 years behind schedule

O’Hare International Airport’s popular “people mover” is scheduled to reopen to the public, nearly three years after work to update and expand the airport train was supposed to be largely finished.

The train is set to reopen within the month, Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Christine Carrino said. She declined to provide further specifics until an announcement event Tuesday.

Work on the train, officially called the Airport Transit System, has been going on for more than six years, and the system has been shut down completely since January 2019. With trains out of service, passengers have relied on shuttle buses to get between terminals and to and from parking lots, a process some travelers said they found confusing or frustrating

The project was supposed to be substantially complete by December 2018, and service interruptions were supposed to be kept “to an absolute minimum” during construction, the Tribune found in a 2019 investigation. The project soon devolved into delays, finger-pointing and contract disputes between the city and Parsons Construction Group, the main contractor on the project, the Tribune found.

In recent months, the project contractor said the pandemic contributed to delays, because various manufacturing and travel restrictions made it harder to get parts and for experts to travel to Chicago to help with testing, Carrino has previously said. The contractor also “encountered challenges during the testing phase of the project.”

Parsons initially signed a $310 million contract for the project, which was later raised to $340 million, Carrino said in June. The city had agreed to pay more as part of two settlement agreements following disputes between the contractor and the city, and “work that was unforeseen in the originally envisioned project.”

The shuttles cost roughly $81 million to operate between November 2018 and the end of February, Carrino has said.

The project is funded through a variety of fees, including passenger and car rental fees and general airport revenue bond proceeds.

Recently, trains have been running along the tracks for testing, Carrino said Friday, but the system has not been open to the public.

