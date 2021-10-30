Northwestern University investigating drugging incidents

EVANSTON — Northwestern University's Police Department has launched an investigation after several people were drugged without their consent at off-campus gatherings, the department said.
The investigation comes just weeks after reports of similar incidents at on-campus fraternity houses prompted the Evanston school to suspend all fraternity-related activities. That ban on social events, which was initially set to be lifted after three weeks, was extended earlier this month until at least Jan. 3 of next year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The university has not detailed the latest incidents, other than to say one of the most recent ones occurred at the address of a non-Greek affiliated student organization.
On Friday, the police department issued an alert to notify students of the latest incidents.
"If you suspect that you or a friend has symptoms that may indicate nonconsensual drugging, call 911 or go to the emergency room, where you can get medical attention and/or request a screening for nonconsensual drugging," police said.
The NAACP has called on athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams because of recent laws passed in the state. The organization sent a two-page letter to the MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and WNBA players' associations regarding the matter. They pointed to recent laws on abortions, voting rights and mask mandates as reasons to avoid joining teams in Texas. "From abortion to voting rights and mask mandates, Texas has become a blueprint by legislators to violate constitutional rights for all, especially for women, children and marginalized communities," The NAACP. In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an abortion law that bans procedures after six weeks of pregnancy. He has since signed bills that tighten voting laws and issued an executive order that banned vaccine requirements. There are nine teams based in Texas across the five leagues that could be impacted by this letter.
Photos: Blues fall to Avalanche, 4-3
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalance leads 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and St. Louis Blues left wing James Neal (81) make a plea for a penalty Parayko falls to ice after taking a shot during third period action in a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalance leads 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during second period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalanche lead 3-1. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores his second goal of the night against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during second period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalanche lead 2-1. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his third period goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) with St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalance leads 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
A ref skates in between Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during second period scrum medley during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalanche lead 3-1. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates his third period goal as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (26) skates away during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avallance lead 4-2. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
With pressure from Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) skates dwon the ice with the puck during third period action in a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalance leads 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) gets in the middle of a scrum in second period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours (63) catches his breath as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates his goal during first period action of a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Game tied 1-1. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his third period goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) with St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalance leads 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his third period goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) with St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalance leads 4-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates his third period goal as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald (26) skates away during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avallance lead 4-2. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a a save during second period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) exchange words with each other in a second period scrum during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Kadri's goal increased the Avalanche lead to 3-1. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) gets in the middle of a scrum in second period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scores his second goal of the night against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during second period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Avalanche lead 3-1. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
A shot rolls of the back of St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during second period action during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates his first period goal with his teammates during a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Blues lead 1-0. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours (63) catches his breath as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates his goal during first period action of a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Game tied 1-1. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) prepares for drop puck during first period action of a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Blues lead 1-0. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues defenseman Jake Walman (46) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) chase the puck during first period action of a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) celebrates his goal with St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during first period action of a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Blues lead 1-0. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) celebrates his goal with St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during first period action of a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Blues lead 1-0. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Colorado Avalanche
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebratres St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) goal during first period action of a hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
