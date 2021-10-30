Northwestern University investigating drugging incidents

 Skip to main content
EVANSTON — Northwestern University's Police Department has launched an investigation after several people were drugged without their consent at off-campus gatherings, the department said.

The investigation comes just weeks after reports of similar incidents at on-campus fraternity houses prompted the Evanston school to suspend all fraternity-related activities. That ban on social events, which was initially set to be lifted after three weeks, was extended earlier this month until at least Jan. 3 of next year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The university has not detailed the latest incidents, other than to say one of the most recent ones occurred at the address of a non-Greek affiliated student organization.

On Friday, the police department issued an alert to notify students of the latest incidents.

"If you suspect that you or a friend has symptoms that may indicate nonconsensual drugging, call 911 or go to the emergency room, where you can get medical attention and/or request a screening for nonconsensual drugging," police said.

