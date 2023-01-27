Normal man charged after assaulting another with swords

NORMAL — A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on felony weapons charges after police in Normal said he attacked another with two swords.

Normal Police Department Community Services Officer Brad Park said officers were called to a domestic incident at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Major Street.

He said 55-year-old Albert V. Edwards, of Normal, attacked a man with two swords, incurring superficial wounds. The victim did not receive any treatment, said Park, and officers confiscated the swords.

Edwards appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on a Class 2 felony charge of possession of a weapon by a felon, and misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said at the hearing that the victim was sleeping in a bed when Edwards punched him in the leg several times, waking him up. He said Edwards then threatened him with a short sword.

Judge Black set his bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release, and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Edwards' arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 17.

Pantagraph reporter Mateusz Janik assisted with this report.

Photos: Ancient Crusader sword discovered in Mediterranean