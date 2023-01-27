Normal man charged after assaulting another with swords

He said 55-year-old Albert V. Edwards, of Normal, attacked a man with two swords, incurring superficial wounds. The victim did not receive any treatment, said Park, and officers confiscated the swords.
Edwards appeared in a Friday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on a Class 2 felony charge of possession of a weapon by a felon, and misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said at the hearing that the victim was sleeping in a bed when Edwards punched him in the leg several times, waking him up. He said Edwards then threatened him with a short sword.
Judge Black set his bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release, and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.
Edwards' arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 17.
Pantagraph reporter Mateusz Janik assisted with this report.
