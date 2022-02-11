 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

No Wordle update leads to discovery of 80-year-old hostage in suburban Chicago

  • 0

LINCOLNWOOD — Police rescued an 80-year-old suburban Chicago woman who was held hostage for nearly 21 hours in large part because she couldn't text one of her daughters her daily Wordle score during the ordeal.

Denyse Holt and her oldest daughter, Meredith Holt-Caldwell, told reporters that Holt woke up about 1 a.m. Sunday to the sight of a bloody and naked man armed with scissors in her Lincolnwood home.

Holt said the man threatened her life. Ultimately, after grabbing two knives from the kitchen, Holt said the man led her to a bathroom in the basement, barricading her inside using a chair for the next 17 hours.

Chicago Auto Show goes electric

"I was trying to survive, that's all," Holt told WBBM-TV.

During that time, she couldn't communicate with the outside world or update her daughter as she usually does about her score on the popular online word game. And Holt-Caldwell, who lives in Seattle, became worried that her mother wasn't reading her texts or updating her about Wordle.

"I'm across the country and I noticed this," said Holt-Caldwell.

For the Parks family, living in their brand new house is a dream come true."We have four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a loft; I've always dreamed of having a kitchen island," said Jessica Parks.It's a dream they pursued for years on the South Side of Chicago, until they decided five years ago that they'd seen enough."I could have been in the crossfire," Parks said. "If you needed food right away, you had to drive a far distance to go and get it."They decided to try their luck 30 miles southeast in St. John, Indiana a much, smaller place with better-rated public schools and a lower cost of living."This is my very happy cornfield," Jennifer said. "Taxes are a lot lower. It's hard to tell now, but food is still less expensive out here."The Parks' say they couldn't be happier with their decision to leave the windy city behind.  They're among more than 250,000 Black Chicagoans who moved out of Chicago in the past 20 years, often to neighboring states like Indiana or south to Texas, Georgia or Arizona. Chicago's Black population dropped by 10% over the last decade, continuing a steady decline since peaking in the 1980s."It's a quintessential story of a decline in terms of disinvestment in the areas that Black people live in, you know, on the South Side," said Stacey Sutton, professor of urban planning and policy at the University of Illinois Chicago.Black people have long shaped the culture and identity of Chicago the countrys third largest city and a popular landing spot during "The Great Migration."An estimated 500,000 African Americans moved there from the South at the beginning of the 20th century."This has been a Black mecca for so long," Sutton said.But gun violence, lack of jobs and good schools in the city's predominantly Black neighborhoods are pushing people out.  "It's the confluence," Sutton said. "If it was any one of these factors, I think people would be able to negotiate them and stay. People love Chicago. Chicagoans love their city."Asiaha Butler could have long left Englewood: a once-vibrant Black community that is now one of Chicagos most violent and run-down neighborhoods.  "A lot of shootings were happening on the block," Butler said. "We just said, 'A lot of our family left for Georgia. We might as well follow them there.'"But she decided to stay put and fight for change as the head of a group that aims to revive the area. This is a vacant elementary school," Butler said. "My brother actually went here, graduated from here and now it's been vacant since 2013. "Us, in a collaboration with other organizations, are going to revamp this to be housing and a clinic."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declined to be interviewed for this piece. She has vowed to address the disparities that have long plagued the city. One of her signature projects is a $750 million plan to develop pockets of the South and West sides, including Englewood.But Butler says it's not enough.Invest South/West, the project that they're working on, is centered in one location, whereas we have all of this that needs to be invested in," Butler said.Chicago's black exodus is also shifting its politics.  Latinos recently overtook Black people as the citys largest minority prompting a political fight between the two groups over how to redraw the citys electoral map. As for the Parks family in Indiana they havent entirely closed the door on Chicago. "I still would love to live downtown," Jason Parks said. "Im not giving up on Chicago."

Holt-Caldwell asked Lincolnwood police to make a well-being check and they rescued her mother from the bathroom. Officers found 32-year-old James H. Davis III armed with knives in an upstairs bedroom and arrested him after a SWAT team responded and used a stun gun to subdue him, police said.

"She's amazing," Holt-Caldwell told the Chicago Tribune of her mother. "She doesn't really know how she was able to remain that calm."

Davis was taken to the Cook County Jail, where on Friday he remained in custody. The Chicago man faces felony charges of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The state's attorney's office said Davis is represented by the public defender's office in Skokie, but there was no answer Friday at the office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Montevideo Carnival returns to Uruguay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News