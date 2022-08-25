No public threat following ‘security incident’ at FBI in Chicago

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A member of the Chicago Police Department enters the FBI Chicago Field Office on Oct. 13, 2021.

 John J. Kim, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO - No injuries were reported following a security breach that occurred Thursday at FBI headquarters on Chicago’s Near West Side, officials said.

“The FBI Chicago facility remains secure and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time,” said FBI spokeswoman Siobhan Johnson in an emailed statement.

The “incident” happened at their headquarters, 2111 W. Roosevelt Road, at about 11 a.m., according to Johnson, who referred all other inquires to the Federal Protective Service.

