Murders of women in Chicago, LaSalle County told in new docuseries

CHICAGO — A pair of true crime TV series, one about women murdered in Chicago and another about a triple murder in LaSalle County, make for worthwhile if difficult viewing, sorting through the failures of law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

On Discovery+, the three-part “Hunt for the Chicago Strangler” may have an artless news magazine format, but it’s a more sensitive project than its lurid title suggests. Narrated by the actress Tonya Pinkins (a Chicago native), the series centers on the murders of more than 50 women, most of them Black, who were found strangled on the South and West Sides over the past two decades. Their murders remain unsolved.

States attorney Kim Foxx is among those interviewed: “You’re talking about women who were thrown in the trash, who were found in abandoned buildings. Horrors that were just blips in the news, if at all.” Is this the work of a serial killer? Why do these cases remain open, the series asks, and how has apathy from police and the news media played into that?

The show has made some smart decisions about who it seeks out for context, including “Hood Feminism” author Mikki Kendall who recalls: “When I first heard about it, it almost sounded like an urban legend. There’s no way multiple Black girls have been found in alleys, killed in similar ways, and no one’s looking for them.” Her blunt assessment confronts the ways racism is at work. “One of the things that I think is important to understand about the stories of these women is that, largely, they are in neighborhoods that the city has neglected,” she says. “And then you say, ‘Well, we don’t know why these things are happening here.’ Yes, you do. Because you essentially created the perfect place to get away with murder.” Later, she concludes: “Chicago is my home. It is also a home that doesn’t love me back.”

Or as the activist and writer Beverly Reed-Scott describes the city’s intentional disinvestment in Black communities: “You look up one day and the neighborhood that you loved is hollow.” She pauses. There’s so much pain in this moment.

“The Hunt for the Chicago Stranger” is strongest when it centers the families of the murdered women. Their grief is raw, as is their exhausted anger. Angela Ford died in 2001, after setting out one day to pick up her children’s report cards from school. According to her father, Riley Ford, after her death the family encountered a revolving door of detectives. “Every time we talked to one, they know less about the case. Or cared less about the case, I don’t know.”

Gwendolyn Williams, who died in 2002, was the oldest of six. Her brother Michael Pritchett describes the fallout of her murder: “When you have a family that’s so close and so used to doing every single thing together — everything together? You don’t imagine anybody in that puzzle missing. Not one piece missing. And they took her from us, you know? You done messed up our puzzle.”

“The Murders at Starved Rock,” which premieres Tuesday on HBO, centers a different crime and is considerably less focused on the families. The series is aiming for something a bit more layered in its approach, though it’s not wholly successful. Director Jody McVeigh-Schultz looks at the 1960 murders of three middle-aged women who were found beaten to death in Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

David Raccuglia is the son of Anthony Raccuglia, the latter of whom was the prosecutor who successfully convicted Chester Weger of the murders. Fifteen years ago, David Raccuglia began filming a documentary attempting to unravel whether or not Weger was wrongfully convicted. (Weger was paroled in February of 2020 at the age of 80.) There’s the confession that Weger says was coerced; investigators whose methods were anything but by the book; and the strange fact that the state’s attorney and two sheriff’s deputies pocketed the reward money for solving the case. Weger’s family has never doubted his innocence (and their pain is given consideration here) but the more Raccuglia learns — and the longer he talks with Weger — the muddier things get. Time has warped Weger’s perception of the truth, Raccuglia suspects, whatever the truth actually is.

Raccuglia never finished the film, but he’s the centerpiece of this three-part series. He is thoughtful and his insistence on asking tough questions of his father (who he interviewed prior to Anthony Racculgia’s death in 2019) creates a compelling tension. But centering him feels misjudged. It takes the emphasis away from both the families of the women who were killed (no matter who is responsible for the crime, their pain is deep and real) and Weger’s family (who have been bereft all these years for obviously very different reasons).

Even so, Raccuglia is as good a guide as any. When the series begins, he repeats a theory as to how Starved Rock got its name. A voice off camera says: “I think that’s a myth.”

“I think everything in the Illinois Valley is possibly a myth,” Racculgia replies.

