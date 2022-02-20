Murder suspect leaves cellphone at scene of killing in Chicago, prosecutors say

When somebody knocked on the door one of the witnesses got up and returned to the dining area. Then Goodwin approached the door and suddenly the person at the door yelled out and fired a gun through a locked gate, hitting Goodwin, Konstantopoulos said.
Goodwin was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short while later.
One of the witnesses recognized the shooter’s voice, peeked outside and saw the assailant, who was wearing a black fur coat.
Then Howard “began gathering items off a table,” and ran out a back door with the witness who didn’t see the shooter while the other witness spotted Howard’s ID card on the table and threw it out after them before calling 911, Konstantopoulos said.
A break in the case came Jan. 18 when a man went to the 6th District police station and gave them a red cellphone he’d found at his home, where the homicide occurred. He unlocked the phone and showed police several text messages “relating to the homicide,” Konstantopoulos said.
Police learned the phone belonged to Howard, who was texting a person named “mom” about a possible robbery of someone named “Sleepy,” who was the witness she fled the home with. The phone also had messages from another person talking about getting guns on the day of the fatal shooting, Konstantopoulos said.
After Howard was arrested Thursday, she told police she’d contacted a friend of her dead son via Facebook in order to set up a robbery, that she’d gone to the home earlier that day to purchase illegal drugs and that she and the victim entered the home together, Konstantopoulos said.
Additionally, she told police she’d made a video in the home — while identifying various people inside — and corroborated witness accounts of the shooter coming to the door and knocking, Konstantopoulos said.
Howard’s attorney said it was her first arrest and she lives in Chicago with her disabled son. She is a life-long resident of Cook County and earned her GED. Howard receives some disability payments and works part-time in a restaurant, her attorney said.
Howard, of the of Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, is due back in court Wednesday.
Photos: Murder of crows dump a problem at Missouri courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Two adverse court opinions have stymied Pritzker’s efforts to continue masking requirements at schools and renewed questions over the governor’s legal authority amid pandemic weariness and parent rebellion that has droned on for months.