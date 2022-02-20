Murder suspect leaves cellphone at scene of killing in Chicago, prosecutors say

CHICAGO - A woman who allegedly planned an armed robbery of a man who was fatally shot left her cellphone at the scene of the Gresham attack, prosecutors said Saturday during her bond hearing.

Donna Howard, 48, appeared Saturday afternoon before Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz, who denied bail during a bond hearing that was broadcast live on YouTube.

Howard is charged with attempted armed robbery and first-degree murder in the Jan. 11 shooting death of 53-year-old Phillip Goodwin in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

In court, Assistant State’s Attorney James Konstantopoulos said Howard left her cellphone at the scene, almost left her ID card and filmed the scene of the killing.

On the evening of the attack, Howard and Goodwin visited two people identified as witnesses at their home at the Union Avenue address.

When somebody knocked on the door one of the witnesses got up and returned to the dining area. Then Goodwin approached the door and suddenly the person at the door yelled out and fired a gun through a locked gate, hitting Goodwin, Konstantopoulos said.

Goodwin was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short while later.

One of the witnesses recognized the shooter’s voice, peeked outside and saw the assailant, who was wearing a black fur coat.

Then Howard “began gathering items off a table,” and ran out a back door with the witness who didn’t see the shooter while the other witness spotted Howard’s ID card on the table and threw it out after them before calling 911, Konstantopoulos said.

A break in the case came Jan. 18 when a man went to the 6th District police station and gave them a red cellphone he’d found at his home, where the homicide occurred. He unlocked the phone and showed police several text messages “relating to the homicide,” Konstantopoulos said.

Police learned the phone belonged to Howard, who was texting a person named “mom” about a possible robbery of someone named “Sleepy,” who was the witness she fled the home with. The phone also had messages from another person talking about getting guns on the day of the fatal shooting, Konstantopoulos said.

After Howard was arrested Thursday, she told police she’d contacted a friend of her dead son via Facebook in order to set up a robbery, that she’d gone to the home earlier that day to purchase illegal drugs and that she and the victim entered the home together, Konstantopoulos said.

Additionally, she told police she’d made a video in the home — while identifying various people inside — and corroborated witness accounts of the shooter coming to the door and knocking, Konstantopoulos said.

Howard’s attorney said it was her first arrest and she lives in Chicago with her disabled son. She is a life-long resident of Cook County and earned her GED. Howard receives some disability payments and works part-time in a restaurant, her attorney said.

Howard, of the of Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, is due back in court Wednesday.

