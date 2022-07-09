Murder charges filed after woman falls to death in Chicago, officials say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO - Two days after a 44-year old woman plunged from an Uptown neighborhood apartment, a man was charged in connection with the suspicious death, which officials ruled a homicide.

Tyson Tillman, 38, was slated to appear in court Sunday to face homicide charges in the still-unidentified woman’s death.

Tillman was arrested Thursday at 10:29 a.m., in the 4500 block of North Magnolia Avenue moments after fighting with the woman, who fell to her death into a nearby alley, police said.

The woman died of multiple injuries from a fall from height, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled her death a homicide.

