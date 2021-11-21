Multiple shooters fired at crowd outside Illinois bar, 4 hurt

KANKAKEE — Four people were injured when multiple shooters opened fire from a vehicle as it passed by a bar in the northern Illinois town of Kankakee, authorities said.

More than 50 rounds were fired into the crowd outside the International Lounge shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday. The Daily Journal reported the bar had closed early for the evening, and that the shots were fired from several different weapons.

Two people had to be airlifted to advanced trauma care hospitals, police said.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater and Mayor Chris Curtis both expressed frustration that many people witnessed the shooting but the majority would not cooperate with law enforcement.

"They keep telling us they are afraid of retaliation, and that excuse is getting old," Passwater said. "They know what is going on. It has become acceptable not to talk to us and then blame us when we can't solve the crime."

Curtis said the city will continue to work to install cameras throughotu the city. He said that while cameras may not stop violence from occurring, "it will greatly enhance the ability to solve teh crimes and bring justice for the victims."

Kankakee is located 60 miles south of Chicago.

