Mom of slain boy, 4, pleads for public’s help after son fatally shot while visiting Chicago

Shortly after arriving in Chicago to celebrate Labor Day weekend, 4-year-old Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr. was getting his hair braided when bullets shattered the large picture windows of a Woodlawn apartment late Friday, striking the Alabama boy in the head.

Authorities confirmed the child, who loved trips to the beach and the movie “Cars,” was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Sunday after being removed from life support at Comer Children’s Hospital.

In a telephone interview with the Tribune on Monday, his mother, Angela Gregg, described her son as gifted. She pleaded for help from the public, asking anyone with information about her son’s killer to contact police.

“They murdered my baby,” she said.

“We don’t know what it is or what it’s not,” Gregg said, when asked about a possible motive for the shooting, “but we just know our baby is not supposed to lose his life at 4 years old, and somebody needs to step up and say something.

“The police don’t know anything yet because no one is talking. No one is coming forward,” she said. “People aren’t answering their doors, and the people that are answering their doors are saying they don’t know anything. … Somebody in Chicago knows something.”

On Monday, a few star-shaped blue balloons and a stuffed dinosaur were left as a makeshift memorial outside the apartment building where Mychal was shot. Police said the shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue.

The boy was sitting in a barber chair in the apartment getting his hair braided when he was shot. He and his mother arrived in Chicago earlier Friday from their home in Decatur, Alabama.

Gregg said she was not present when the shooting occurred at the apartment of a family friend, who was injured from shattered glass while braiding the child’s hair. The boy’s father, Mychal Moultry Sr., was near his son when shots were fired, but was not injured.

Outside the building where the shooting occurred, nearly 72 hours later, sat a poster with “Stop Killing Our Kids” in black, blue and red markers. Another message read, “RIP,” along with a couple of red and blue handprints and small illustrations of cartooned dogs.

A blue poster had messages such as “Lord Heal his family and friends” as well as “Rip baby boy,” as three star-shaped balloons dangled in the wind. Stuffed animals were scattered in front of the posters, along with a futuristic toy car.

The makeshift memorial for Mychal crowded a front window of a garden apartment, while just above it was a boarded-up apartment unit window with bullet holes still visible.

A couple of women passing by the building expressed some hope that a surveillance camera protruding from the front window of one of the upper floors might have captured something useful for detectives.

“I’m looking at this camera right here,” said one woman sitting in her car.

“Yeah, I pray that they got something,” the other woman said.

“That’s a baby. A baby,” the first woman then said.

“A baby that didn’t even have a chance to see kindergarten, first grade, cuss nobody out, play with nobody, get in trouble in school. Like … how you gonna do something at 9 o’clock at night?” the other woman said in a somber and incredulous tone.

That woman set up the blue poster and balloons, lamenting how Mychal won’t have chance “to be a kid.”

“It hurts because it’s our community and shouldn’t have to live to like this,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified for privacy reasons. “We have to do better. He don’t even know why he’s gone. Stop the killing!”

“To the mother and the father, I’m so sorry for your loss,” she also said. “Family, friends, God bless you all. Keep your strength because you’re surely going to need it.”

No one had been charged as of Monday afternoon, police confirmed. Authorities said initial police interviews with the boy’s parents and the home’s resident did not reveal a possible motive. Police said they recovered 27 spent shell casings from a .45-caliber handgun and a 5.7 mm mini rifle.

The 6500 block of South Ellis is lined with two- and three-story apartment buildings and has a vacant lot with overgrown weeds in the middle of the block. About a half a mile south of the University of Chicago campus, it’s in a part of Woodlawn that has seen newly constructed or rehabbed homes over the years.

On Monday, Mark Chester was sitting on the front porch of another apartment building on the block, adamant about not letting the violence push him out of the community where’s he’s lived for much of, if not all, of his life.

Chester has noticed some changes in the area in recent years. Some blocks that once had dope houses may now have pricey condos, he acknowledged. And he thinks the construction of the Obama Presidential Center a few blocks away will be a bright spot for the neighborhood.

But the violence is nothing new for his community, Chester said, remembering what it was like when gang leader Jeff Fort ran the Blackstone Rangers decades ago in the area. Chester said the last few years have stood out in Chicago, violence-wise, because of all the young children getting shot.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, who is working to help the family, also called on anyone with information about the shooting to contact police. He said his foundation, together with St. Sabina Parish and the All Kids Matter Foundation, are offering a $9,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the boy’s death.

“Give this family some justice,” Holmes said. “If you know who this shooter is, give the information up to the authorities so no one else loses a child like this.”

Mychal’s mother said her only child, whom she called MJ, recently began preschool and was “so excited to go to big boy school.”

“He was so intelligent that they were getting ready to move him to kindergarten,” Gregg told the Tribune. “They said he was brilliant. ... He was able to read and write. He knew all his numbers. He knew his additions. He was just so advanced.”

She said funeral arrangements have not been finalized yet. The family launched a fundraiser Monday through GoFundMe they say is meant to “raise awareness and get justice.”

Kimberly Wellington, who lives across the street, was awakened Friday night by the gunshots but didn’t see anything. On Monday, outside the memorial, she was still distraught and in the verge of crying.

“I didn’t even know nobody got hurt,” she said. “Because it’s become the norm now. It’s, I mean, every night. Every other night somebody’s shooting. You hear it every time every night now. It’s almost on the regular.”

“I have teenaged boys,” she said. “We’re scared.”

Mychal’s mother said he “loved everybody and everybody loved him.”

“He was 4 years old and he was taken from us for nothing,” Gregg said. “He was brilliant. He had his whole life. He has a whole army of people that loved him. Everybody that met my son instantly took to him. As soon as you met MJ, you loved him. The short time he was here, he gained the love of everyone he encountered.

“All he had was love and brilliance to bring to everybody.”

Police said 11 children, 17 years old and younger, were shot as of Monday over this Labor Day weekend.

