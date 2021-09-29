 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Missouri man indicted for police officer's death on Illinois bridge

  • 0

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County grand jury has indicted a Florissant, Missouri man on multiple felony counts in the Aug. 4 death of a Brooklyn police officer on the McKinley Bridge.

Caleb L. Campbell, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, was indicted Sept. 23 for first degree murder, a Class M felony, and failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, all Class 4 felonies.

Brian Pierce Jr., 24was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing police on the McKinley Bridge early Aug. 4, according to the Illinois State Police. Charges were originally filed in mid-August.

According to court documents, Campbell "drove a motor vehicle on the McKinley Bridge at excessive speeds, disregarded traffic laws and evaded attempts by peace officers to stop his vehicle," which resulted in Pierce being struck.

The incident began at about 3 a.m. Aug. 4 when the ISP responded to a request from Brooklyn Police to assist with an officer-involved death. According to the ISP, Pierce was struck by a vehicle involved in a car chase from a Brooklyn nightclub as he was deploying "stop sticks."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Creation of the Alton Ripple street mural in Metro East

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News