Missouri man indicted for police officer's death on Illinois bridge

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County grand jury has indicted a Florissant, Missouri man on multiple felony counts in the Aug. 4 death of a Brooklyn police officer on the McKinley Bridge.

Caleb L. Campbell, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, was indicted Sept. 23 for first degree murder, a Class M felony, and failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, all Class 4 felonies.

Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing police on the McKinley Bridge early Aug. 4, according to the Illinois State Police. Charges were originally filed in mid-August.

According to court documents, Campbell "drove a motor vehicle on the McKinley Bridge at excessive speeds, disregarded traffic laws and evaded attempts by peace officers to stop his vehicle," which resulted in Pierce being struck.

The incident began at about 3 a.m. Aug. 4 when the ISP responded to a request from Brooklyn Police to assist with an officer-involved death. According to the ISP, Pierce was struck by a vehicle involved in a car chase from a Brooklyn nightclub as he was deploying "stop sticks."

