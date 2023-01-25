Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Illinois man she met over social media

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media.
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
She was expected to undergo surgery Wednesday.
Deputies said the girl's younger sibling was asleep at the time of the attack and their parents weren't home. The girl contacted her parents after the stabbing and they rushed home and called 911.
The man, from Monmouth, Illinois, fled but was arrested after he called 911. He told deputies he became angry when the girl refused to have sex with him, the sheriff's office said.
Monmouth is about 470 miles southwest of Springfield Township, which is northwest of Detroit.
Odds of 50 random events happening to you
Odds of 50 random events happening to you
Millions of Americans buy lottery tickets each year, even though most people know their chances of winning are slim at best. Why do they bother when taking home the grand prize is less likely than dying in a plane crash or being struck by lightning?
Humans often
struggle to grasp probability, especially when guessing the odds of things that could happen in their lives. Generally speaking, this deficiency is due to three very human problem-solving crutches: representativeness, availability, and anchoring.
With representativeness, people base assumptions on similarities or overvalue a small sampling as indicative of a larger truth. Availability is based on recency bias or the assumption that because something just happened, it is more likely to happen again. Anchoring is what people do when they lean too heavily into early reference points, such as going to an expensive store where a discounted article of clothing appears inexpensive in comparison to the initial price despite it still being aggressively inflated.
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine how likely they are to happen. We sourced our information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates—and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old. You may also like: Bizarre slang words and phrases from every state
Boris Medvedev // Shutterstock
Getting struck by lightning
The U.S. Weather Service places a person's
odds of being struck by lightning in a given year at 1 in 1,222,000 people, based on population. That probability climbs significantly when looking at the odds of being struck by lightning in a lifetime—1 in 15,300—averaging that lifetime to be 80 years.
Pixabay
Winning an Olympic medal
The 2022 Winter Olympics featured
2,897 athletes across 109 medal events. In total, 551 competitors won medals in both individual and team events. This means that 19% of Olympic athletes, or roughly 1 in 5, won medals in Beijing. When expanding to include the general populace, the odds dwindle substantially—an everyday person with eyes on the gold has a 1 in 662,000 chance of reaching an Olympic podium.
Agência Brasil Fotografias // Wikimedia Commons
Being killed in a plane crash
Take a deep breath and board that plane with confidence: Your
chances of being killed in an airplane crash, based on population size and average rate of flying, are only 1 in 11 million. There were 40 airplane accidents in 2020, five of which were fatal, killing 299 people. In 2019, 86 accidents were recorded, and eight were fatal, causing the death of 257 people.
Staselnik // Wikimedia Commons
Having twins
You're setting up a nursery and buying a crib, but should you build it for two? Roughly 1 in every 250 natural pregnancies results in twins. The
odds of having twins increase for older mothers and those receiving fertility treatments. Though there is a gene that makes women more likely to have fraternal twins, men who inherit it are no more likely to have twins in the family, and it doesn't increase the chance of having identical twins.
Max Pixel
Winning the lottery
If you're hoping to win the lottery, you're either very lucky or bad at math. Your odds of winning the lottery depend on which game you're playing and, for some games, how many other people are playing. Generally speaking, your
odds of winning a prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Your chances are even worse for winning the Mega Millions jackpot: 1 in 302.6 million.
Mark Ou // Flickr
Killed by a meteorite impact
Meteorites may be at the heart of many science fiction and disaster films, but when it comes down to real science, Earth is a big planet covered by large, uninhabited areas. Considering the empty versus occupied planetary surface area, you have pretty low-if-wide-ranging odds—between 1 in 3,000 and 1 in 250,000, according to one estimate—of being
killed by a meteorite impact.
That said, a
man in 2016 died from a meteorite impact, and the famous 9-pound " Hodges meteorite" in 1954 made direct contact with Ann Hodges' thigh as she napped on her living room couch.
Navicore // Wikimedia Commons
Finding a four-leaf clover
This genetic plant quirk brings the luck of the Irish to just
1 in every 10,000 clovers, says Dr. John Frett, professor of plant and soil sciences at the University of Delaware.
That doesn't mean you won't find one, though: The Guinness World Record for the
most four-leaf clovers collected in a single hour goes to Gabriella Gerhardt of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, who, on Sept. 21, 2019, gathered 451.
cygnus921 // Flickr
Living to 100
Technological advances
have more than doubled human life expectancy worldwide in the last century—and in 2021, the United Nations estimated about 573,000 living centenarians to worldwide. In February of 2021, 97,000 people in their 100s were alive in the U.S. Women have much higher odds of reaching this feat than men, as women make up more than 80% of centenarians.
But don't go planning your 100th birthday party quite yet—your odds fluctuate by a host of factors, not the least of which being those who are youngest now have a
significantly higher chance of living to 100 than the rest of us.
Pixabay
Earning a perfect score on the SAT
Though it
won't guarantee college admission, it certainly doesn't hurt to get a perfect score on the SAT. But few manage such a feat: Only 504 of the 1,698,521 students who took the SAT in 2015—0.03%—got every point. Things didn't get any easier after the test was redesigned in 2016.
Test administrators no longer release precise numbers, but suffice it to say that in 2020 just
7% of the 2.2 million test-takers scored between 1400 and 1600, with 1600 representing a perfect score.
Pixabay
Getting your car stolen
Car theft had been
declining for decades, but it's creeping back up. There were around 810,400 car thefts in 2020, representing an 11.8% jump from 2019. Of the 275.9 million vehicles registered in the U.S. that year, there is about a 0.3% chance your car will be stolen.
Pixabay
Having food poisoning
Listeria, salmonella, E. coli are just a few organisms capable of causing food poisoning.
One in 6 Americans will experience food poisoning in a year, according to FoodSafety.gov. Of the 48 million who become ill, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die. Foods that are eaten raw and difficult to clean are especially risky.
Pixabay
Getting into Harvard
With the applicant pool more than doubling at Harvard in recent years, the odds are increasingly stacked against prospective students. In 2018, admission rates
dropped below 5% for the first time to 4.59%.
In 2021, the acceptance rate stood at 3.2%. It's best to apply early to increase your chances: Harvard accepted 7.8% of early applicants that same year.
Will Hart // Flickr
Losing something in the mail
Be careful when you address an envelope or a parcel. Of the 88 million lost items the U.S. Postal Service's Mail Recovery Center received in 2014,
it was only able to return 2.5 million. That's less than 3%.
While it's impossible to know how many items actually get lost in the mail, averages stand between 3% and 4.7%. Some postal centers host
online auctions to sell off unclaimed items.
Pixabay
Becoming a bone marrow donor
Many people sign up for bone marrow registries, but because you need an actual match with a patient to donate, not everyone ends up donating bone marrow. National marrow donor program Be the Match reports the likelihood of becoming a donor at the time of joining a registry is just
1 in 430.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration says only 30% of
people who need a bone marrow transplant have a relative who matches them.
Airman 1st Class Chris Drzazgowski // U.S. Air Force
Dying in a shark attack
Films like "Jaws" and "Sharknado" have primed people to fear shark attacks, but in reality, it's very unlikely to happen. If you live within 100 miles of a coastline, the odds of an unprovoked shark attack killing you are about 1 in 3.7 million. If you don't live near a coast, your
death-by-shark odds are 1 in 7 million.
Surfers are most likely to encounter sharks since the best places for catching a wave are also where sharks like to gather.
You may also like: 50 famous paintings and the stories behind them
Bernard DUPONT // Flickr
Being named Emma or Jacob
The Social Security Administration gathers and analyzes name data each year, offering tremendous insight into past and present periods. Emma and Jacob rank as the top two
most popular baby names of the 21st century, according to SSA data from 2000 to 2019, released in September 2020. Utilizing the Baby Name Uniqueness Analyzer, we found the odds of being named Emma (for girls) or Jacob (for boys) in 2021 stood at 1 in 115 girls and 1 in 222 boys, respectively.
Patricia Marks // Shutterstock
Having trouble hearing
Half of all adults older than 75 have disabling hearing loss, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports. It's not just senior citizens, either: 14% of adults ages 20 to 69 have trouble hearing the frequencies of human voices. Two to three of every 1,000 American children are born with documented hearing loss.
mike krzeszak // Flickr
Needing long-term care insurance
Those of us with insurance buy it with the hope of never having to use it. But when it comes to long-term care insurance, few people invest in the service despite
58% of women and 47% of men 65 and older will need long-term care in their lifetimes. Just 2.3% of Americans actually have insurance to cover that long-term care, with a 50% chance that a 60-year-old who buys a policy will use it sometime before death.
vinstock // Shutterstock
The person next to you being able to read this
While a text-focused culture like the U.S. may appear to take literacy for granted, estimates suggest
43 million adults in the U.S., or 21%, can't read—that's 1 in 7 adults, based on population. Groups like the American Library Association offer free adult literacy classes for those looking for resources.
Sam Greenhalgh // Flickr
Being ambidextrous
The odds you can use both hands equally for any task are low: Readers Digest reports that
only 1 in every 100 people is ambidextrous. Some people may learn to use their nondominant hand out of convenience or necessity, but that's not the same thing.
Alex Hinds // Shutterstock
Dying in a hurricane
Better hurricane-prediction systems have helped reduce the number of fatalities from storms—most of the nation's deadliest hurricane seasons happened more than 50 years ago. A 1900 hurricane in Galveston, Texas,
killed around 8,000 people. The death toll from 2017's hurricanes in Puerto Rico was updated to 2,975 nearly a year after the storms made landfall. Generally speaking, your odds of dying in a hurricane are 1 in 62,288.
FEMA
Being killed by falling furniture
Being injured or killed by unstable furniture falling over is rare: Between 2000 and 2019, 451 children died from furniture and appliances falling over. Most tip-over accidents involve bookshelves, dressers, TVs, and TV stands. Throughout your lifetime, the odds of you being so much as
knocked over by falling furniture is 1 in 5,508.
Spok83 // Shutterstock
Playing for a professional sports team
Though plenty of kids dream of becoming pro athletes, there's simply not enough room on the proverbial court for the almost
8 million high school athletes competing across the country. Just over 480,000—or 6%— end up on a National Collegiate Athletic Association team in college. From there, the number who move on to pro teams or the Olympics is even smaller: 1.2% of NCAA men's basketball players and 0.8% of women's basketball players go on to major pro levels.
Erik Drost // Wikimedia Commons
Becoming a millionaire
Winning the lottery isn't in the cards for most people, but that doesn't mean your odds of becoming wealthy are insurmountable. Each of us has between a
6.4% and 22.3% chance of becoming a millionaire, depending on many factors including education level, wealth, race, and age. More education improves chances all around, but race plays the most significant factor, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found.
Andrey Arkusha // Shutterstock
Getting lead poisoning
The water crisis in Flint, Michigan, became an international story in 2015
after news broke that city officials had known and done nothing about lead pipes contaminating the city's water, poisoning thousands of children. But they're not the only ones suffering the developmental effects of lead poisoning: As many as 500,000 American children younger than 6 have elevated amounts of lead in their systems.
Steve Johnson // Flickr
Someone you know identifies as LGBTQ+
The Supreme Court's 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage was seen as a watershed moment in the movement for equality for LGBTQ+ Americans. In the years since, more people openly identify as LGBTQ+:
a record 5.6% of American adults in 2021, according to one Gallup survey.
Pixabay
Dying on your birthday
It seems like you should have a 1 in 365—or 366 on a leap year—chance of dying on any particular day of the year. An economist at the University of Chicago discovered this isn't the case. You're
6.7% more likely to die on your birthday, a rate that increases for young people or when birthdays fall on weekends.
NKM999 // Shutterstock
Being born with extra fingers or toes
Being born with extra fingers and toes results from a medical condition known as polydactyly, which affects
1 in every 500 to 1,000 births in the United States. But don't worry if it happens to you or your child, as most cases are easily fixed with surgery. People usually end up with one extra finger or toe, but the world record is held by a child born in 2010 in India with 14 fingers and 20 toes.
Max Pixel
Catching a Shiny Pokemon
Shiny Pokemon are no different than normal Pokemon, except they have a different color scheme and are incredibly rare. They appeared in the video game franchise with Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver, where
players had a 1 in 8,192 chance of finding one. The Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch eases those odds to 1 in 341 after players catch a certain number of a specific species, or 1 in 4,096 without the combo.
You may also like: 100 iconic moments from music history
Minh Hoang // Flickr
That your birth control fails
No birth control is 100% effective, but some are more successful at
preventing pregnancy than others. Latex condoms fail 13% of the time, prescription birth control pills fail 7% of the time, and implants like intrauterine devices (IUDs) fail 0.1-0.8% of the time. The right choice depends on the person in question and should always be discussed with your doctor.
Pixabay
Catching a foul ball
Catching a foul ball during a professional baseball game is any fan's dream. The odds of it happening aren't too terrible, depending on obvious factors like where you're sitting and the pitcher-batter matchup. All in all, there's around
a 1 in 835 chance of snagging a ball while rooting for your team. The odds of catching two in a row are closer to 1 in 1 billion.
Keith Allison // Wikimedia Commons
Being dealt a royal flush
The best hand in poker, a royal flush consists of a 10, jack, queen, king, and ace of the same suit in your hand. There's
only a 0.00015% chance of being dealt this and only four possibilities—one of each suit—out of 2.6 million possible poker hands in a normal five-card game.
Max Pixel
Being born on leap day
People born on Feb. 29, the extra day added to the calendar every four years to keep calendars matching up with the rotation of the sun, are the subject of fascination and constant jokes about how they only have a birthday every four years. The chances of any person being born on that day
are 1 in 1,461, the number of days in four years plus one.
You may also like: Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state
Bychykhin Olexandr // Shutterstock
Keeping your wisdom teeth
Getting your wisdom teeth removed has become an adolescent rite of passage, with about
10 million of them removed every year. Despite debates over the necessity of having surgery before the teeth cause problems, around 85% of people who have wisdom teeth—some people are born without them—still get them removed.
Pixabay
Giving birth on your due date
Due dates are an inexact science, usually calculated based on a rule devised in the 19th century. Only around 4% of babies are born on their due dates, while
80% are born sometime in the two weeks before or after. Babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy are considered premature and can suffer from physical disability or developmental delays. Around 15 million premature babies are born annually.
freestocks.org // Flickr
Creating a perfect March Madness bracket
Every year, billionaire
Warren Buffett offers $1 million per year for life to any employee at his company who fills out a perfect bracket for the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament. The exact odds of correctly predicting the outcome of all the match-ups depend on who you ask: Forbes places it at 1 in 9.2 quintillion, while FiveThirtyEight pegged the 2015 odds at 1 in 1.6 billion. Either way, Buffett won't have to pay a grand prize winner for the foreseeable future.
Mark Warner // Flickr
Being born
This would be the probability that started it all, but what are the chances of any one human existing at all? While
they're not infinitely small, the odds are not stacked in your favor. Your parents had to meet, you had to be conceived from a specific sperm and egg, you had to be born, and your ancestors had to do the same thing for generations before you or your parents were born.
After all that, you
had around a 1 in 10 to the power of 2,685,000 chance, but if you're reading this, you beat those tough odds, so congratulations are in order.
You may also like: What homes are like in 25 places around the world
nursingschoolsnearme.com/ // Flickr
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.