 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Metro Police fatally shoot armed man at gas station

  • 0

WOOD RIVER — Police in the Metro East area of Illinois fatally shot an armed man who pulled a gun on officers at a gas station early Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the Madison County community of Wood River. According to KMOV- TV in St. Louis, a gas station employee was closing the business when she spotted a man with a gun and notified police who were in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant across the street.

Officers arrived at the station but the man had run off. A few minutes later, a woman called 911 to report that there was a man armed with a gun on her porch, and her description of the man matched that of the one given by the gas station employee had given police a short time earlier.

A short time later, according to police, officers spotted the man sitting near a space heater at the gas station. They approached the man and shot him when he pulled out a gun.

The officers from the community of Wood River and East Alton, the station reported. The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago stabbing leaves 82-year-old woman and dog dead

Chicago stabbing leaves 82-year-old woman and dog dead

A 30-year-old woman was due in court Saturday after allegedly stabbing a dog and an 82-year-old woman to death a week ago at her Rogers Park neighborhood home, Chicago police said. Another woman, 60, was injured but survived.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington street crews say change mindset with winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News