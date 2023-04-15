NAPERVILLE — Three men accused of stealing $6,000 in jewelry after allegedly posing as water utility workers to get inside a Naperville couple's home were arrested after trying to pawn some of the pilfered items, officials said.

Police said the victims, both in their 70s, were seated in their vehicle outside their home on Waxwing Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday when a man wearing a yellow safety vest, later identified as Lawrence Miller, 29, of Arlington Heights, approached them about a problem with their water that he was there to fix.

Miller initially asked the man to take him to his kitchen so he could inspect the water, and then to accompany him outside to look at the utility boxes at the rear of the house, a news release from the police and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said.

While they were gone, two other men — identified as Sam Mason, 26, of Arlington Heights, and Christopher Nicholas, 36, of Chicago — allegedly went inside the residence and stole the jewelry, the report said. Miller was in contact with his alleged accomplices via a two-way radio.

Naperville investigators learned the identity of the three suspects, and took them into custody later the same day when they went to a Schaumburg pawn shop to sell jewelry, some of which was identified as belonging to the couple, the report said.

All three have been charged with residential burglary, a class 1 felony. Miller and Nicholas were also charged with misdemeanor attempt possession of burglary tools, the release said.

On Thursday, DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin set Miller's bail at $1 million, Mason's at $500,000 and Nicholas' at $100,000.

"I want to caution homeowners throughout DuPage County to be on alert for this type of ruse, particularly as the weather gets nicer," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. "Oftentimes, as alleged in this case, the perpetrators will tell the victim they are there in the interest of the victim, thereby reducing the victim's suspicions.

"If you are approached by someone claiming to be from a utility company or service provider and have not received prior notification of their visit, trust your instincts. Whatever you do, do not let them into your home. Ask them where they are from and call the utility company or service provider for verification."

Miller and Mason are next scheduled to be in court on May 9. Nicholas' next court day is May 11.

