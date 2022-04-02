 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McHenry County sheriff’s police shoot man during well-being check confrontation, officials say

HARVARD - McHenry County sheriff’s police shot a man who approached them with a gun, leaving him critically injured Friday night in Harvard, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 19900 block of Streit Road in Harvard about 8 p.m. for a welfare check, according to a statement from McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, a man came out of the residence armed with a gun, which sparked a confrontation between the man and sheriff’s deputies, who fired their gun, the statement said.

The armed man was shot and he was taken to Mercy Harvard Hospital and from there was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he remains in critical condition, according to the statement.

It was not clear if the injured man shot at the police but no officers were injured.

McHenry County’s Major Investigation Assistance Team is handling the investigation.

