Mass vehicle break-ins creating worry in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Police throughout the St. Louis area are reporting a new trend in vehicle break-ins — groups of thieves hitting multiple cars in a matter of minutes.

KTVI-TV reports that a UPS facility in the Maryland Heights area is among the parking areas victimized recently. A shipping company lot in St. Louis was targeted Friday. Similar mass break-ins have been reported in St. Peters and Fenton in Missouri and in Sauget and Pontoon Beach on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

St. Louis County police say four or five people in a single vehicle go onto a parking lot at night, hit up to 50 cars over the course of a few minutes, and take off. Thieves have gotten away with firearms, cash, credit cards and jewelry.

Police don't yet know if the crimes are connected. They're hoping surveillance video helps identify suspects.

People are urged to leave nothing in their cars — especially guns.

