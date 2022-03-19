 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Man, woman found dead by Chicago police after safety check

  • 0

CHICAGO — Two people have been found shot to death inside a Chicago home where police were called on a report of a woman possibly being held against her will by a boyfriend.

Pritzker announces initiative to improve children’s behavioral health services

Officers arrived about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to hear gunshots after seeing a man close curtains at the home, police said.

A police SWAT team was called to the home and officers later found the bodies of a 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman inside. Each had gunshot wounds to the head.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News