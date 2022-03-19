Man, woman found dead by Chicago police after safety check

CHICAGO — Two people have been found shot to death inside a Chicago home where police were called on a report of a woman possibly being held against her will by a boyfriend.
Officers arrived about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to hear gunshots after seeing a man close curtains at the home, police said.
A police SWAT team was called to the home and officers later found the bodies of a 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman inside. Each had gunshot wounds to the head.
