Man with BB gun shot by officer in Wood River: police

WOOD RIVER — Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Wood River.

At about 2:07 a.m. Tuesday police from Wood River and East Alton responded to a report of a man with a gun at Moe's Corner/VP Racing Fuels at 851 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River.

According to state police, when officers arrived the suspect, Tyler M. Marler, 31, of East St. Louis, pointed a black metal BB pistol at them. Officers fired at and struck the suspect.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Wood River Police Department has requested the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Major Crimes Unit to investigate the incident.

No further information was available Tuesday.

