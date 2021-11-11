Man who pleaded guilty in 2019 Illinois trooper death faces 40 years

EAST ST. LOUIS — A 47-year-old old man who admitted to fatally shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

With time served, Christopher Grant will serve about 37 years. He pleaded guilty to crimes related to the shooting of Nicholas Hopkins in East St. Louis.

Hopkins had a search warrant and was near the home when he was shot. Grant told investigators the activity on the porch woke him up. He suspected someone was about to rob him and he fired his gun.

His attorney said in court this week that he's "profoundly sorry" and didn't know it was a police officer on his porch.

Prosecutors sought a life sentence, calling Grant a "street-level drug dealer" who had numerous firearms at the house.

In handing down the sentence, Chief District Judge Nancy Rosenstengal noted Grant's upbringing surrounded by drugs and violence. He was a young child when his own father was sent to prison. Grant has eight children.

Hopkins, 33, lived in Waterloo. He was married with three children.

His mother, Verna Hopkins told Grant in court that his actions "destroyed the Hopkins family."

"Nick was a hard worker. His day started before the sun. He served with his hand and his heart. Nick was a policeman, a carpenter and a family man," she said. "His empty seat will forever be in our heart."

