Man suspected in New Mexico homicide arrested in Illinois

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A man suspected in the death of his former girlfriend in New Mexico last year has been arrested in Illinois, according to authorities.
Farmington police said 51-year-old Thomas Howard is facing a second-degree murder charge.
It was unclear Sunday if Howard has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.
Police said officers went to do a welfare check on 65-year-old Roberta Baier on Dec. 6 after her friends reported not hearing from her in several days.
After several failed attempts to contact her, officers entered Baier's apartment and found her dead.
Police said the death was deemed suspicious and detectives began a homicide investigation.
They said Howard was located in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn and arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Howard remains in the custody of authorities in Cook County, Illinois, as he awaits extradition to New Mexico.
Photos: Illinois National Guard opens cyber security range to public
040422-blm-loc-2cyberrange
Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely, center, cuts a ribbon to a new server room with members of the 183rd Joint Cyber Range at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield on Saturday. The Cyber Range and all of its networks are isolated from the internet to avoid inadvertently releasing malware or other viruses from the worldwide net during exercises.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-3cyberrange
A shoulder patch worn by members of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Centurions underscores the formality of the new field of cybersecurity in the armed forces at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. The air wing houses the Illinois Guard's new Joint Cyber Range.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-1cyberrange
Lt. Loni Crowder, left, of the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield, introduces guest educators, state leaders and military personnel to the wing's new Cyber Range at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield on Saturday. The Cyber Range allows military computer warfare specialists to work with state or corporate computer technicians as they train to battle cyber threats to the country's infrastructure. The computer stations allow for red and blue teams to battle each other for control of computer networks.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-4cyberrange
Members of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Centurions file into the Cyber Range at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. Many of the cyber specialists in the National Guard are weekend warriors who bring their computer science backgrounds to bear on defeating cyber threats to the country's infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-5cyberrange
A screen saver on a computer station at the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Range underscores its connection to the U.S. Air Force in the new facility at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-6cyberrange
Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely explains to guests on Saturday how the Cyber Range came to be located at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-7cyberrange
Lt. Chris Muenter explains the design and cooperative structure of the Cyber Range to guests at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. Muenter was one of the specialists who brought the Cyber Range together.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-8cyberrange
Military and civilian guests attended the opening of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Range at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.