Man recorded teachers using Chicago-area school bathroom, authorities say

PARK RIDGE — Park Ridge Police Aug. 18 charged Luis Rubio-Ortega, a custodian at Washington school in Park Ridge-Niles School District 64, with two felony counts of unlawful recording for videos made inside a women's staff bathroom at the end of last school year, according to a police news release.

No students were recorded, but two adult staff members were, according to authorities.

The incident occurred May 27, when a female staff member of Washington Elementary School, 1500 Stewart, Park Ridge, entered the staff rest room, according to police.

The female teacher was using a single-stall bathroom when she noticed a shiny object in the trash can, according to a statement from the Cook County state's attorney's office, and she discovered a phone hidden in the trash can and saw it was recording. She took it to the principal, who contacted police, who discovered on it videos of the defendant and also of another adult woman using the bathroom, "with her bare bottom in plain view," according to the statement.

Park Ridge police said they determined that the phone was placed there by Rubio-Ortega, 37, of Niles, the police department release said.

Rubio-Ortega admitted to placing the phone in the garbage can to record women using the rest room, according to the state's attorney's statement.

District 64 Superintendent Eric Olson sent out an email to parents Friday morning saying, "Please know the safety and security of our students, staff, and schools is and will always be our top priority. As with all districts, we conduct fingerprint-based criminal background checks and cross-referencing of state and national sexual and violent offender registries as a part of our pre-employment process."

Olson's message also referred to the delay in reporting the news to the school community. "Please know that we would have communicated with you before now, but unfortunately could not do so at the direction of law enforcement because of the ongoing criminal investigation," he wrote.

Rubio-Ortega is now on administrative leave, per the district's announcement.

Olson said he was unable to talk about Rubio-Ortega's personnel history or any issues that could have pointed to future problems, but said this appears to have been an isolated incident.

"There is no evidence to support that there was anything more like this going on at any other time," he said. "We believe that our schools are very safe places for staff and students."

The investigation took about 10 weeks from when the phone was found to when Rubio-Ortega was arrested and charged. Olson said part of the lag time came from difficulties getting into the phone that was used as a recording device.

"After the initial investigation I wasn't convinced that we might ever be able to have resolution, primarily because we were having difficulty getting into the phone... that was presenting significant challenges," he said.

Now, he said, "there is some relief that we know now and understand where it (the threat) was coming from," he said.

Olson said there are not currently any plans to change district policies based on this incident.

At this point we have no plans of changing anything and there is no evidence to support that there was any problem or breakdown with our hiring process," he said.

However, Olson said, if further information comes out that indicates otherwise, "then that is certainly on the table."

District staff are scheduled to return to school buildings Aug. 22, while students will return Aug. 24.

Asked how young children should be told about the incident, Olson said discussions about it would vary by grade level and depend on parents having conversations with their children, particularly the younger students in the district.

"That said, students are going to talk at recess, so part of our assessment at the beginning of the year is to see how big of a topic it is and see if we need to talk a little further," he said.

Olson added that staff might end up having more targeted conversations with particular students or families depending on who wants or needs to have more extensive discussions.

An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.