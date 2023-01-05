Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court, prosecutors said.

Wearing masks, Quinn and Andrew R. Brinkley, 21 of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb, court records say.

After receiving money, the two men were running toward the door when guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head, records say. The pair fled in a car and Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Brinkley as a suspect, records say, and the FBI arrested Brinkley and Quinn the next day at Brinkley's home in St. Louis.

Agents recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills from the robbery and clothing matching what the robbers wore, prosecutors said.

Brinkley pled guilty to bank robbery, prosecutors said. He's scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

