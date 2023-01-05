Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead, prosecutors said Thursday.
Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court, prosecutors said.
Wearing masks, Quinn and Andrew R. Brinkley, 21 of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb, court records say.
After receiving money, the two men were running toward the door when guard Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head, records say. The pair fled in a car and Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bank surveillance video quickly led to the identification of Brinkley as a suspect, records say, and the FBI arrested Brinkley and Quinn the next day at Brinkley's home in St. Louis.
Agents recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two marked bills from the robbery and clothing matching what the robbers wore, prosecutors said.
Brinkley pled guilty to bank robbery, prosecutors said. He's scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.
Today in history: Jan. 5
1914: Henry Ford
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
AP
1925: Nellie Tayloe Ross
In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
AP
1933: Golden Gate Bridge
In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Work was completed four years later.)
AP
1943: George Washington Carver
In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Alabama, at about age 80.
AP
1949: Harry Truman
In 1949, in his State of the Union address, President Harry S. Truman labeled his administration the Fair Deal.
AP
1998: Sonny Bono
In 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.
AP
2004: Airports
In 2004, foreigners arriving at U.S. airports were photographed and had their fingerprints scanned in the start of a government effort to keep terrorists out of the country.
AP
2011: John Boehner
In 2011, John Boehner was elected speaker as Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new Congress.
AP
2012: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: Speaking at the Pentagon, President Barack Obama launched a reshaping and shrinking of the military, vowing to preserve U.S. pre-eminence even as the Army and Marine Corps shed troops and the administration considered reducing its arsenal of nuclear weapons.
AP
2017: Donald Trump
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, urged Republicans and Democrats to “get together” to design a replacement for President Barack Obama’s health care law.
AP
2017: Gretchen Carlson
Five years ago: Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson was named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s board of directors, with three other past pageant winners joining her on the board.
Evan Agostini
2018: Peter Martins
Peter Martins, the longtime leader of the New York City Ballet, announced his retirement in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct.
Evan Agostini
2018: Rose Bowl
In the first Rose Bowl to go into overtime, Georgia advanced to college football’s national championship game with a 54-48 win over Oklahoma. Alabama advanced by beating top-ranked Clemson, 24-6, in the Sugar Bowl.
Jae C. Hong
2021: Georgia
One year ago: Voters in Georgia turned out for Senate runoff elections that would result in victories for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and give Democrats control of the Senate; they would hold 50 seats and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
AP
2021: Kenosha
One year ago: A prosecutor in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declined to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back in August 2020, leaving Blake paralyzed; the prosecutor said he couldn’t disprove Officer Rusten Sheskey’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared Blake would stab him.
AP
2022: Grammy Awards
The Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, scheduled for Jan. 31st, was postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (It would be rescheduled for early April in Las Vegas.)
Chris Pizzello
2022: Kyrie Irving
After being held out of the team’s first 35 games because he refused to get vaccinated, Kyrie Irving scored 22 points for the Brooklyn Nets in his first game of the season as the team beat the Indiana Pacers 129-121 on the road; he was still unable to play in New York because of his vaccination status.
Frank Franklin II
2022: Novak Djokovic
One year ago: Australia denied entry to tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was seeking to play for a 10th Australian Open title later in the month; authorities canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules. (Djokovic, a vocal skeptic of vaccines, would be confined to an immigration detention hotel as he began a court fight that eventually proved unsuccessful.)
Tony Gutierrez
