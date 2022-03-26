Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago train station, police said

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded early Saturday morning when he tried to walk away from a fight that he was involved in at the 95th Street Red Line station, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, two men got into a verbal argument that became physical, but when the victim began to walk away going down some stairs, the other man retrieved a gun and shot him three times, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen, back and left leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. The gunman was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

