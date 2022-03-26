Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago train station, police said

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded early Saturday morning when he tried to walk away from a fight that he was involved in at the 95th Street Red Line station, Chicago police said.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, two men got into a verbal argument that became physical, but when the victim began to walk away going down some stairs, the other man retrieved a gun and shot him three times, police said.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen, back and left leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. The gunman was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.
Approximately 26.9% of Illinois's population lives in an upper middle class household.
Approximately 26.9% of Illinois's population lives in an upper middle class household, or a household with an annual income between $75,000 and $150,000. This is a high percentage of upper middle class households for the United States.
The state of Illinois is home to nearly 13 million people with over 55,000 square miles of land. Check out these other facts! Source: FindTheHome.com.
1 of 16
15 things you didn't know about Illinois
On a per capita basis, Illinois has 23% more bars than the country's average.
And on a per capita basis, Illinois has an average restaurant density compared to the United States as a whole.
On a per capita basis, Illinois has 30% fewer cafes than average for the country.
Illinois has a higher percentage of people with a Bachelor's Degree than the United States.
Carlos T. Miranda
Approximately 28.7% of Illinois's population has only earned an Associate's Degree.
These statistics only consider the 25 and older population.
Approximately 26.9% of Illinois's population lives in an upper middle class household.
Approximately 26.9% of Illinois's population lives in an upper middle class household, or a household with an annual income between $75,000 and $150,000. This is a high percentage of upper middle class households for the United States.
48.1% of rental units cost between $500 and $1,000 every month in Illinois.
This proportion of residents paying rent within this range is a higher percentage than the United States.
36% of homeowners with a mortgage spend over $2,000 each month.
In Illinois, 36% of homeowners with a mortgage spend over $2,000 on selected home-owner costs per month. This is a higher percentage than the United States.
Property in Illinois is much more likely to be owned.
Property in Illinois is much more likely to be owned (66.9%), than it is to be rented (33.1%).
Illinois's proportion of owned units is high for the United States, which reports 64.4% of its properties to be owned.
Illinois has less property crime reported per 100,000 residents.
In Illinois, there were 1,902.2 property crimes reported per 100K residents, which is slightly lower than the rate for the United States (2,325 per 100K).
Crime by the numbers
Compared to the United States, Illinois has:
a lower rate of burglary
a slightly lower rate of theft
a lower rate of vehicle theft
Violent crime slightly higher than the United States
In Illinois, there were 350.0 violent crimes reported per 100K residents, which is slightly higher than the rate for the United States (343 per 100K).
Lower rape and murder rates; higher murder and robbery rates
Compared to the United States, Illinois has:
a slightly higher rate of murder
a slightly lower rate of rape
a slightly higher rate of robbery
a slightly lower rate of assault
Most households in Illinois primarily speak English.
However, 77.5% is a low percentage for the United States.
The second most commonly spoken language in Illinois is Spanish, with 13.2% of households using it as the primary language.
People are leaving
In 2011, approximately 539,121 people moved into Illinois, and 609,946 moved out.
With a negative net migration of -70,825, Illinois had an estimated 0.6% decrease in population size due to migration.
Average sized
At 57,914 Square Miles, Illinois is just about the average size of a US state (57,914 Square Miles).
Right in the middle
Steve Smedley
Illinois ranks as the 25th largest state and borders five other states—Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, and Wisconsin.
For Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s PRB appointees awaiting Senate confirmation, the clock is ticking. The five pending appointments must be approved by the Senate by close of business on Monday or they are automatically approved.