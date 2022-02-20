Man fatally wounded while sitting in parked vehicle in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded while he was sitting in a parked vehicle Friday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.
Shortly before 9:45 p.m., the victim was in a parked vehicle in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone approached on foot and opened fire.
The victim suffered a wound to the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
As of yet, the victim has not been identified.
No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.
Photos: Murder of crows dump a problem at Missouri courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
A dead crow, one of about 30 found in the Fillipine Garden across the street from the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, was among three dozen found either in the small parks or on the federal courthouse property on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Trees surrounding and on the federal property have become inundated with roosting crows in the evening, causing a mess of excrement.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Crows fly in to roost in trees surrounding the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
A bench in Fillipine Garden, across the street from the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, is covered in excrement from crows that are roosting in trees surrounding and on the federal property on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Crows fly in to roost in trees surrounding the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Crows fly in to roost in trees surrounding the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Two dead crows, one covered with excrement from other birds, lie in Fillipine Garden across the street from the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Hundreds of crows have been roosting in the area, leaving behind piles of their feces on sidewalks and benches.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
An employee of Rottler Pest Solutions installs a device that mimics predator bird noises in an effort to rid the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse of roosting crows on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
A crow roosts in a tree near the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
A building maintenance man at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse picks up one of about 30 dead crows in the Fillipine Garden as benches are covered in excrement from crows roosting in trees surrounding and on the federal property on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The man said that employees have been cleaning up the dead birds almost daily for more than a week.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
A dead crow, one of about 30 found in the Fillipine Garden across the street from the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, was among three dozen found either in the small parks or on the federal courthouse property on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Trees surrounding and on the federal property have become inundated with roosting crows in the evening, causing a mess of excrement.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
