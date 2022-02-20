Man fatally wounded while sitting in parked vehicle in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded while he was sitting in a parked vehicle Friday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., the victim was in a parked vehicle in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone approached on foot and opened fire.

The victim suffered a wound to the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

As of yet, the victim has not been identified.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0