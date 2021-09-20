Man fatally shot by Chicago police officer Sunday

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — A man who was allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer Sunday morning, authorities said.

Chicago police were called to the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue in Englewood just before 11 a.m. for a report of a “domestic disturbance,” according to a statement from police. There they came across the man and an officer drew his weapon and fatally shot “a 28-year-old male who was later pronounced deceased,” it said.

The man had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as of Sunday afternoon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the shooting and it posted on social media that the office was looking for witnesses.

Tom Ahern, a police spokesman, also posted on Twitter shortly before noon. He said an officer fired a gun, but at that time he did not say whether anyone was hit.

Investigators, who had been expected to provide additional information during a news conference, did not have media availability and instead just sent the news release around 3 p.m. Sunday. It said that COPA would be conducting the comprehensive use of force investigation, as is routine.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days, which also is routine.

