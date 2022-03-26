Man convicted in Morgan County 1,000-pound pot bust

SPRINGFIELD — A federal court jury in Springfield has convicted a man stopped in South Jacksonville in 2017 with more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in his recreational vehicle.

Muhammad Usama, 25, of Houston was arrested Dec. 31, 2017, at Love's Travel Stop after a Morgan County sheriff's deputy started talking to a man driving an RV with Idaho plates and grew suspicious about his story. About $5 million worth of marijuana was found inside the vehicle; it was one of the largest cannabis finds ever in Morgan County.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Z. Weir and Sarah E. Seberger told the court during three days of testimony that Usama traveled from California across the country in the RV full of drugs. Jurors found him guilty Wednesday of transporting more than 1,000 pounds of a mixture and substance containing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9. Usama faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine.

