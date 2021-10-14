Man charged in shooting that killed 7-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has been charged in an August shooting that killed a 7-year-old Chicago girl and seriously wounded her younger sister.

Police charged Aireon Luster on Wednesday with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Serenity Broughton. He was due in bond court Thursday. If was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.

Authorities allege he was one of two gunman who got of a car in an alley on the city's Northwest Side and began shooting as Serenity's mother was putting the sisters into a parked car. Serenity was struck in the chest and later died at a hospital. Her 6-year-old sister Aubrey was shot in the armpit and chest but recovered.

Police believe that that a relative of the girls was the intended target.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Luster and the other gunman allegedly got back in the car and fled. Authorities were still looking for other suspects.

"We're still asking for the public's help," Deenihan said. "We're asking for more information because we believe that, you know, the public knows these other two individuals who are probably associated with Luster and are a part of it."

The girls' grandmother, Regina Broughton, told the Chicago Sun-Times she was "elated" to hear someone had been charged.

"I feel like my family are one step closer to getting justice," she said. "I feel like the justice system is working for us."

