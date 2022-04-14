Man charged in killings of parents in Chicago apartment

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in the killings of his parents, whose bodies were found last weekend in a senior housing apartment complex on Chicago's North Side.

A judge ordered Ocie Banks Jr., of Berwyn held without bail Thursday during a bond hearing. Banks 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ocie Banks Sr., 79, and Sheila Banks, 61.

Their bodies were found on April 10 in the Wilson Yard senior apartments by officers responding to a call for a well-being check. Both had been fatally shot.

Cook County prosecutors said during Thursday's hearing that Ocie Banks Jr. and his father went to his mother's apartment on April 8 to play cards. The couple was separated but still on good terms.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed the father and son enter Sheila Banks' apartment, where she and two other people were inside. Hours later, she was seen on surveillance video walking her two guests to the elevator early on April 9 before returning to her apartment.

Three hours later, surveillance video showed Ocie Banks Jr. leave the apartment and then the building, prosecutors said.

They said video showed no one else had left or entered the apartment until officers discovered the bodies during a well-being check requested by other relatives who were unable to reach the couple.

