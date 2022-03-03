Man charged in hit-and-run death of retired Chicago officer

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in a January hit-and-run crash that killed a retired Chicago police officer.
Ted Plevritis of Palatine is charged with reckless homicide in the the death of Richard Haljean, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He is also charged with failure to report an accident involving a death and aggravated use of a communication device.
Plevritis was to appear Thursday for a bond hearing, and it was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Haljean, 57, was crossing a road on Jan. 20 in Chicago's Edison Park neighborhood when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Plevritis, 62, was driving, Chicago police said.
A police accident report states that Plevritis "did not stop to render aid" to Haljean and continued driving and fled the scene.
