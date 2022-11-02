Man charged in Cook Co. after handing out candy in baggies that previously held cannabis

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man has been charged with child endangerment after the children of a South Chicago Heights Public Works employee told him they thought they got strange candy.

Jarod Feilen was charged with five misdemeanor counts of child endangerment after handing out gummy bears wrapped in baggies that previously held cannabis, said South Chicago Heights police Chief William Joyce.

Police say anyone who went trick-or-treating on Cherry Lane and received yellow colored gummy bears packaged with no branding or wrapped in clear shrink film over silver foil with a black back panel should turn the package in to police.

Joyce said the bags had marijuana residue inside. While police sent samples of the candy to a crime lab, it is not yet clear if the candy was infused with cannabis, he said.

“He put the gummies in bags that previously had marijuana in them,” Joyce said.

On Monday night, a public works employee called police stating his children received “bad candy.” The children described the house to police, and officers arrived and took Feilen in for questioning.

“He admitted that he put gummy bears in previously used packaging. He believes he distributed about 20 of them,” Joyce said.

Feilen was released about 1 a.m. Tuesday after posting a $1,000 D-bond, Joyce said.

Police warn consuming the candy could be harmful to a young child. If a child ate the candy, police said the child should be taken to the doctor.

Police ask anyone with more information or with packages of the candy to contact the South Chicago Heights Police Department at 708-755-3520.