 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Man charged in August crash that killed 3 family members in southwest Illinois

  • 0

BETHALTO — An 18-year-old has been charged in an August crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.

Prosecutors recently charged Blake A. Jones of Worden. Madison County authorities alleged he had been driving under the influence of alcohol when he ran a stop sign on Aug. 13 and struck a vehicle carrying 55-year-old John A. Cafazza, 52-year-old Melissa R. Cafazza and 12-year-old Dominic J. Cafazza. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

City Colleges announces SIU partnership for accounting

Jones faced multiple counts of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death, among other charges. He turned himself in to authorities and was being held on $1 million bail.

It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney. A listed phone number could not be located Sunday.

Visitors take in the multimedia at "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" which opened Friday, Oct. 1 in a large tent-like structure the St. Louis Galleria. See more photos here and read more about the show here

Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

"The loss of John, Melissa, and Dominic has been a terrible tragedy for the entire community," said Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine in a statement. "Our office will work to ensure justice is served for the Cafazza family."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teachers look back at Jelani Day's promise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News