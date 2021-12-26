Man charged for firing at Chicago officers who shot at him

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing a handgun in the direction of two Chicago police officers who then shot at him on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

The officers were patrolling the near West Side late Friday when they allegedly saw Nokomis Lee Jefferson remove a gun from his waistband. Authorities said he allegedly shot at the officers and they returned fire. He remained hospitalized Sunday.

Chicago slow to change schools named for slaveholders

Jefferson was charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail was set at $1 million, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. A listed number couldn't be located Sunday. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.

The officers were not wounded. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police shootings, said it was responding.

Initial police reports said officers saw two men with guns when Jefferson fired the shots.

