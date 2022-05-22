Man charged after shootout at Chicago's Millennium Park

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man faces aggravated assault of a peace officer and weapons charges following a shootout with an off-duty sheriff's officer at Chicago's Millennium Park.

The man also was wounded in the Friday evening shooting, Chicago police said.

Police said the man jumped a fence into the park after refusing to be checked with a metal-detecting wand at an entrance. Shots were fired as he was approached by the Cook County sheriff's officer who was working as a security guard at the park.

Two men charged in fatal Chicago shopping district shooting

The man later was arrested.

The shooting follows the fatal shooting May 14 of a 16-year-old boy near "The Bean" sculpture in the downtown park that is popular with tourists. The city later instituted a curfew banning minors not accompanied by an adult during some evening hours from the park.

