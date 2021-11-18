Man ‘body-slammed’ to ground by Chicago police pleads guilty to spitting on officer

The man who was hurled to the ground by a Chicago cop in video that made widespread headlines two years ago pleaded guilty Thursday to spitting on the officer.

As part of the plea agreement, the felony aggravated battery charge against Bernard Kersh, 31, was reduced to a misdemeanor. Kersh also pleaded guilty to retail theft in a separate matter.

He was sentenced to about one year on each count, which effectively amounts to time served, given the credit he has earned over nearly two years awaiting trial in Cook County Jail and on electronic monitoring.

The encounter with police dates to Thanksgiving Day of 2019, when two officers in plainclothes and driving an unmarked squad car saw Kersh drinking vodka at a bus stop in Chatham, prosecutors have previously said.

The incident occurred after a police officer tried to ticket Kersh for drinking in the public way; Kersh then spit in the officer’s eye, prosecutors said.

The officer did an “emergency takedown” that, as the video circulated, became widely referred to as a body-slam. The event drew outrage and concern from many corners. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the video “very disturbing.”

Several Chicago police officers were disciplined for their role in the event.

The video circulated extensively and was condemned by activists as an example of excessive force. The Rev. Jesse Jackson accompanied Kersh’s mother at Cook County Jail as they went to post Kersh’s bond.

A couple of months later, Kersh picked up a second case after allegedly shoving a security guard in the chest while she was trying to stop him from walking out of a Jewel without paying for a bottle of tequila and a bouquet flowers. He was charged with retail theft along with aggravated battery; the latter charge was dropped as part of Thursday’s plea.

A Cook County judge gave him a high bond after he picked up the second case in January 2020. He was released on an ankle bracelet a few months later when the COVID-19 pandemic hit; since then, he has been in and out of custody on alleged violations of the electronic monitoring, records show.

Kersh, of the South Chicago neighborhood, was convicted in 2018 for spitting on a police officer and in 2011 for punching an officer. His attorneys have said he suffers from mental health issues.

Activists in 2019 said the takedown at the bus stop was part of a continued pattern of police brutality against the Black community, while a police union representative complained that concern for the safety of police officers was being overlooked.

