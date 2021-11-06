Man arrested in slaying of pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman whose body was found this summer in Lake Michigan.

It was not clear Friday if the man has been been arraigned.

Yarianna Wheeler's body was recovered Aug. 15 after an angler saw it floating in the water 3 miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor. Her body was identified later that month.

Wheeler was about six months pregnant. An autopsy showed she had been stabbed.

Detectives determined the man who was arrested had met with Wheeler near a beach and that it appears they were in some sort of relationship, authorities said.

