 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Man arrested in connection with burglary of Ukrainian Church in Chicago

  • 0

CHICAGO - A man who is believed to have burglarized a Ukrainian Church in the Humboldt Park neighborhood has been arrested and remains in custody, according to a notification from Chicago police.

Around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, a man reportedly stole several items from the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

Names of 5 Illinois fire victims released, all were siblings

Police met with a custodial worker who said the church had been burglarized. Investigators determined a broken window on the side of the church was one of the points of entry.

A man was seen on video surveillance taking several unidentified items from the church, according to the police notification.

Area three detectives are investigating and charges were pending Sunday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities

Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities

For decades, Black residents have been leaving some of the nation's largest cities while suburbs have seen an increase in their Black populations. Those two trends have now spread to even more areas of the country, according to the 2020 U.S. census.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington girls hockey team wins March Meltdown championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News