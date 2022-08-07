Man arrested in Chicago with loaded guns, ‘incoherent rants’ about mass shootings, officials say

CHICAGO - A suburban Woodridge man was arrested in the South Side’s Englewood neighborhood earlier this week after police found several loaded weapons and notes with ramblings about mass shootings in a minivan, according to Cook County court documents.
Chicago police officers responded to a “ShotSpotter” alert at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after one round was fired in the 1200 block of West 57th Street, where they found Alexander Podgorny, 29, near a minivan with its driver and passenger doors open, according to a Chicago Police report.
One of the officers looked at nearby camera footage which showed a round from what looked like a shotgun had been fired into a nearby park, the report said.
In a pat-down search, officers found a handgun in Podgorny’s left pocket with a round in the chamber and live rounds in the magazine, the police report said.
Law on firearms restraining orders in Illinois seen as confusing and underused: police leaders, experts
In the front driver’s seat of the minivan, officers found a shotgun loaded with seven live rounds, and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a live round in its chamber and in its magazine, the report said.
Additionally, in a plastic bucket on the front passenger seat, police found at least two more handguns.
“All firearms were readily accessible and ready to be fired,” officers wrote in the police report.
Officers also found more than 300 shell casings, an ammunition box, six pistol magazines with live rounds and two AR magazines with live rounds and a Beretta shotgun, according to the report.
Additionally, in the minivan, police found “a large number of handwritten notes” and documents with “incoherent rants and references to mass shooting events,” police said in the report.
Officers found Podgorny had a valid firearm owners identification card and no concealed carry license, the report said. Officers completed a “clear and present danger” form, which is intended to revoke a person’s FOID card.
Podgorny, who was charged with five counts of unlawful use of a weapon charges, all of which are felonies, appeared in court on Friday, where Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad set a $300,000 cash bail.
Several messages to a lawyer for Podgorny, listed as James A. Podgorny, went unanswered.
Podgorny is due back in court on Friday.
5 vehicles that are easy on the wallet
Nissan Versa
Those who can’t stretch all the way to $20,000 but want a new, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle should consider the 2022 Nissan Versa. Despite its small footprint, the Versa offers excellent passenger space and a roomy trunk. Driving aids like forward collision warning and lane departure warning come standard. Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats are ergonomically friendly, though a few of our editors found they lacked lumbar support.
The Versa feels well built and can even be entertaining to drive — just don’t expect much in the way of acceleration. In addition to a price tag that leaves room for options, Versa buyers will save at the pump with an EPA estimate of 35 mpg combined. (We averaged 41 mpg on our evaluation route.)
Starting price: $16,675
Kia Soul
Want a more practical shape? The 2023 Kia Soul is one of a handful of inexpensive and well-reviewed hatchbacks on sale. With car-like handling and SUV-like interior dimensions, the Soul is broadly appealing. A standard 2.0-liter engine is peppy for around-town driving, though passing maneuvers require some forethought. The continuously variable transmission mimics automatic gear changes, eliminating the usual droning noise. Handling is on par with sportier competitors thanks to balanced steering and controlled body motions.
The Soul’s boxy exterior allows for easy entry and exit, plus generous headroom for passengers. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are accessed via an easy-to-use touchscreen. The EPA puts its fuel economy at 30 combined mpg, though we only managed 26.8 mpg in our testing.
Starting price: $21,085
Hyundai Venue
The line between a hatchback and SUV can sometimes be faint, and the front-wheel-drive-only Hyundai Venue is caught in between. Though it offers ground clearance comparable to other small SUVs, the Venue lacks all-wheel drive as an option. Still, with a price tag just north of $20,000, the Venue is among the cheapest ways to sneak into the most popular segment.
An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation is standard and easy to operate. Given its micro size, the Venue has impressive passenger and cargo space. Seat and ride comfort is excellent for the segment, and power is adequate. The EPA rates the 2022 Venue at 31 combined mpg, but we averaged 29 mpg in our driving loop.
Starting price: $20,295
Subaru Impreza
Just because affordable sedans are primarily front-wheel-drive doesn’t mean all-wheel drive is unattainable. The 2022 Subaru Impreza is the least expensive way to get the all-weather assurance of all-wheel drive in a sedan or hatchback. With a comfortable, spacious cabin and intuitive technology, the Impreza treats passengers well.
Steering and handling is solid, though lackluster acceleration and a droning CVT bring down the driving experience. Standard driving aids like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane keeping assist bundle convenience and confidence. The EPA estimates CVT-equipped Impreza sedans will get 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Unfortunately, we struggled to average even 28 mpg.
Starting price: $20,290
Ford Maverick
When hatchback or small SUV practicality isn’t enough, shoppers can turn to small pickups like the Ford Maverick. After falling out of fashion for a while, these light-duty compact trucks are back to offer an affordable alternative for DIY-ers. The Maverick’s clever interior storage and a 4.5-foot bed offer versatility, while a standard hybrid powertrain vaults its EPA estimates to 37 combined mpg.
That’s better mpg than even the most frugal compact sedans, plus you get a rugged pickup style, stellar passenger space and crossover-like maneuverability. Ride quality is a tad choppy, and hard plastic panels can bump uncomfortably against your knees, but the Maverick’s low pricing and utility may help offset the cons. Take note that all 2022 model year Mavericks are sold out, but Ford has started taking orders for 2023 vehicles.
Starting price: $22,490
Note that these inexpensive prices are for the base models, which might not be carried by dealerships in the current market. You might need to plan ahead and order the vehicle if need be.