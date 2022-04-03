Man arrested, faces charges in Chicago freeway shooting

The East St. Louis Police Department has finished its investigation into allegations that an officer beat a former Belleville man but won't release the results until the Illinois State Police concludes its own probe, a city spokeswoman said Friday.
A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Collinsville was shot after he pointed a gun at a state trooper following a police chase that ended in Christian County on Saturday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.
With their session set to wrap up Friday, lawmakers are eager to leave Springfield for the campaign trail. But they’ll first have to address concerns about crime and agree on a budget, both issues expected to play a significant role at the polls in November.