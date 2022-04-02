Man arrested after disturbance in Springfield courtroom

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested Friday after walking into a Springfield courtroom, trying to approach the judge and fighting with officers and biting one on the arm, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said.

The 52-year-old man entered the courtroom at the Sangamon County Courthouse just before 10 a.m. while court was in session, walked past the public gallery area and attempted to approach presiding Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan, ignoring requests to stop, Campbell said in a news release.

Detectives from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and a county correctional officer tried to remove the man but he fought with them and bit the correctional officer on the arm, Campbell said.

The man, whose name wasn't released, was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the Sangamon County Jail, the sheriff said. He also was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment for a non-life threatening injury stemming from the incident.

