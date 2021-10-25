Man and woman found shot to death while sitting in car in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two people were found shot to death inside a car on North 45th Street in East St. Louis Saturday.

St .Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man, who appears to have been the driver, as Kemeon Williams, 20, of the 1500 block of North 45th Street. The woman is Alesha Gage, 21, a resident of the Roosevelt public housing complex in East St. Louis, Dye said.

Multiple bullet casings were found at the scene near Caseyville Avenue. The victims were pronounced dead there at 3:25 p.m., Dye said.

Police would not confirm a motive or any known suspects, only that the presumed double homicide is under investigation by East St. Louis and Illinois State police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0